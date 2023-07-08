I recently read that “New Braunfels’ growth is so explosive it’s projected to run out of developable land within the city limits by 2035.” Shocking? Not really. Anyone with two eyes and four wheels can see the reality of this situation. What is perhaps more concerning, however, is what this means in regards to our natural resources.
In addition to “developable” land, are we also on track to run out of non-developable land, as well — the land that makes up the watershed for the Edwards Aquifer? And how does that impact the availability of water — both today and for generations to come? These are both extremely important considerations that need to be addressed. Who’s doing it?
Founded in 2018 by local citizens to encourage planned, balanced growth, the Comal County Conservation Alliance (CCCA) is working to address these issues and wants us all to be aware of what’s happening in our own backyards. Their next community program is on Tuesday, July 11 at the McKenna Events Center. That evening, Annalisa Peace, Executive Director of the Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance (GEAA) will be speaking on “Preserving Open Space in Comal County: Challenges & Opportunities.”
As the Edwards Aquifer is one of our primary water resources, this increased development has resulted in considerable ongoing water management challenges for Comal County, its municipalities and the surrounding counties. They all must meet an ever-increasing demand for water while also dealing with the issue of wastewater — all while permeable land is being developed and built or paved over. This reduces the land’s ability to absorb rainfall and channel it to the aquifer — while also leaving fewer trees and plants to filter our water and clean the air. It’s not a promising scenario.
Then, setting all that aside, how do you balance all this growth with the rights of the landowners? How does climate change figure into all of this? How do we balance the water flowing freely through our rivers for recreational tubing with that which is simply needed for life? And what if drought restrictions simply have to become water restrictions independent of any drought — simply because there isn’t enough water to go around? These are just some the difficult questions we each have to address. But, most importantly, they have to be addressed now if we are to continue to enjoy these same natural resources tomorrow.
Learn what other surrounding counties and municipalities are doing to protect their water resources while managing growth. Hear how private land is part of the solution. Come explore the challenges and opportunities that face New Braunfels and Comal County from an expert on aquifer-related issues in South/Central Texas for over 20 years — one who has been leading the efforts to protect the Edwards and Trinity aquifers.
Join Annalisa Peace, Executive Director of the Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance and the Comal County Conservation Alliance, on Tuesday, July 11 at the McKenna Events Center, 801 W. San Antonio Street, New Braunfels, Texas from 6-7:30 p.m. for “Preserving Open Space in Comal County: Challenges & Opportunities.” Learn exactly what’s happening in Comal County with your land and your water. What it means to your future. And how you can ensure that there is enough of both of them for your children and your children’s children in Comal County for years to come. For more information visit www.comalconservation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.