Smithson Valley sophomore Alyssa Jones is pictured crossing the finish line of the Class 5A girls 800-meter relay at the UIL state track and field championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium, in Austin, Friday, May 12.

 MARVIN PFEIFFER | San Antonio Express-News

After a stellar 2023 season, Smithson Valley track and field had two athletes earn postseason honors.

Sophomore Alyssa Jones and junior Jazmyn Singh were named to the Texas High School Coaches Association Class 5A Track and Field Super Elite Team.

Both competitors helped lead the Rangers to their first 5A girls state championship at the University of Texas in Austin on May 12.

Jones won four medals, three gold, in the state meet, placing first in the 4x200-meter relay (1:37.69), the 4x400-meter relay (3:46.82) with Singh and the 200 meters (23.59). Jones placed second in the long jump (19-3.5).

She was the Region IV-5A and District 26-5A champion in all four events.

Outside of her gold in the 4x400 relay, Singh placed fifth in the 400 meters (55.45) at state. She was the district and region champion in both events.

