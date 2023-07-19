New Braunfels ISD administrators named Jonathon Campbell as the new principal of New Braunfels Middle School, and he began the role on July 12.
Campbell will replace Greg Hughes, who had been principal since 2015 and was tapped to lead New Braunfels High School earlier this year.
Campbell has a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Texas at Arlington and a bachelor of arts in journalism and public relations from Arizona State University.
His education career began in 2006, when he worked as a campus substitute at Langford Elementary in Austin ISD. He has more than 10 years of experience as an assistant principal, more than seven of which were in Tex Hill Middle School in North East ISD and Wallace Middle School in Hays CISD. Prior to that position, he served as a school improvement coach and as a math and English teacher and coach at the same campus.
For the last three years, Campbell served as an assistant principal at San Antonio Johnson High School in NEISD, where he “worked to build strong relationships throughout the school community,” according to a media release.
The New Braunfels Middle School principal holds Texas Educator certifications as a principal and teacher in English Language Arts and General Studies. Some of his most notable achievements include his selection for the Bexar Regional Principal Readiness Education Program, being a Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System (T-TESS) trainer for NEISD new teacher orientation, being co-coordinator for the NEISD Middle School Assistant Principal Cohort and participating in the Trinity Advanced Placement Cohort, according to the release.
“Principal Campbell joins us with over a decade of middle school experience and brings a wealth of knowledge to lead the NBMS team,” said NBISD Chief of Schools Jennifer Garcia-Edwardsen. “Jonathon brings the ability and experience to streamline and successfully prepare students from the middle to high school levels. His calm presence and passion for the NBMS students and community will be a great addition to the NBISD community.”
Campbell and his wife Chasity, who have been married for three years, have a blended family of five children, ranging from second grade to a recent college graduate.
“I am honored to be the next principal at New Braunfels Middle School. The opportunity to join NBISD is a dream fulfilled,” Campbell said. “I look forward to engaging with the community and empowering our students to develop the skills needed to be successful in middle school and beyond.”
