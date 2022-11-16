When ninth-grader Gianna Gonzalez was just 3 years old, her mother Lucia Gonzalez knew her daughter had a gift for music.
“Since she was little she’d pretend she was a musician and doing shows for the family,” Lucia Gonzalez said. “She has been very talented since she was little.”
That talent has evolved over the years, and all her hard work paid off when Gianna was selected as a finalist to perform on the largest mariachi stage in the U.S. — Mariachi Extravaganza.
The singer and violinist will be the first student representing the Catholic school, and will be honoring her religious background by performing a religious song — the first student to do so.
The 14-year-old will perform “Las Mañanitas” for Our Lady of Guadalupe.
The song is a prayer symbolic of mariachi culture, which plays an important role in the region of Guadalupe, and is traditionally sung to the Virgin of Guadalupe in December.
“I feel very proud of myself that I have the honor to sing the song,” Gianna Gonzalez said. “My family is very religious … and I feel very connected to that song because my first performance in public was (that song).”
Gianna Gonzalez takes her craft very seriously and spends much of her time studying the song and practicing every chance she gets to perfect the number before competition.
“When I practice, it’s basically when I do dishes, or when we’re driving to places,” Gianna Gonzalez said. “When I’m listening to the song, and I’m seeing it, I imagine myself on the stage, already doing my choreography, and how I’m going to catch the audience’s attention.”
Mariachi music has been a staple in the young musician’s household — playing an important role in her upbringing and connecting her with her Hispanic culture.
“It gives me this feeling of knowing my past, like where my grandparents or my great grandparents came from, the music they listen to, the music teenagers listen to, but it’s more traditional,” Gianna said. “This is a beautiful side of Mexican culture.”
Gianna Gonzalez will get to express that heritage on stage during Mariachi Extravaganza in San Antonio this week.
Every year the annual Mariachi Extravaganza attracts over 800 mariachi musicians, singers and composers from the U.S.
As one of the largest mariachi music festivals in the country, Mariachi Extravaganza aims to help grow mariachi music education and nurture the talent of young artists by giving them a platform to promote themselves.
Winners go on to perform at a concert, and can also qualify for scholarships, grants and other performance opportunities.
This is only a small step in the young artist’s career — and she has a bright future in music.
“I want to compose songs, mariachi in particular,” Gianna said. “I want to keep bringing back and inspiring the next generation of mariachis, and I want them to love it like I do.”
The 28th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza competitions begin Thursday, Nov. 17, and run until Friday, Nov. 18, at the Lila Cockrell Theatre in San Antonio.
Competition winners will perform at a concert on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Check out the singer on YouTube at Gianna Official, on Instagram @giannas_music and on TikTok at giannagonzalezromo3375.
