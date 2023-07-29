John Kermit Schaas Sr. passed away peacefully on July 23, 2023, at the age of 86. He was born on August 25, 1936 to John and Alma Louise (Naumann) Schaas in La Grange, Texas.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings Elsie Mae Melton, Margaret Chapman, Agnes Schaefer, Gladys Crabill, Mabel Johnston, Sister-in-law Jeanette Dietert, half-brother John Schaas, and wife, Barbara Schaas of Ohio.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, JoAnn (Snoddy) Schaas of New Braunfels, Daughter Brenda and husband Andy Lowry of New Braunfels, son, Johnny and Amanda Custy-Schaas, Canyon Lake, Texas, Brother-in-law Darwin Dietert, Sister-inlaw Barbara Jentsch and husband Bertram of New Braunfels. Grandchildren Ryker Kermit and Brody Bryant Schaas, Kayd Lowry and nieces and nephews and loving extended family in Ohio; Bridget Schaas, John Anthony and wife Karen Schaas, Barbara and Al Smith, Ellen Kuhar and Janet and Greg Stonebraker.
John began working at a young age at he Textile Mill in New Braunfels and worked there for 15 years as a weaver and fixer before being hired at Southwest Research in San Antonio in the Automotive Products and Emissions Branch in 1968. He worked in the Fuels and Lubricants Division 8 for 33 years before retiring as a Senior Mechanic in August 2001. He dearly loved his family and would do anything for them. He enjoyed gardening, old classic cars- especially the 57 Chevy, and he loved hunting and making sausage.
He had a love for music. Playing his piano accordion for his nieces and nephews lit up his life. He also had a love for dancing and jitter bugging, and attending the Country Music Shows. But most of all he loved his children and grandchildren with all his heart and told them that at bedtime every night.
Visitation will be on Monday, July 31, 2023 at 9:00am to 10:00am with a funeral service starting at 10:00am, at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 415 S. Business 35 New Braunfels, TX.
