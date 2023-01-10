John C Simon, passed away peacefully in the arms of his beloved wife of 28 years Carol J Simon on December 19, 2022 after a valiant battle with multiple health issues.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday January 10, 2023 will be as follows: a private, immediate family only viewing from 8 am- 9:15 am at Doeppoenschmidt Funeral Home 189 N Seguin Ave. New Braunfels, TX 78130. Funeral procession immediately following to Ft Sam Houston Cemetery San Antonio TX, with full military honors graveside service at 11 am. There will be a Celebration of Life to immediately following the graveside services at Genesis Ministries Church 10465 FM 2673 Canyon Lake, TX 78133
John was born July 5, 1946 in Oklahoma to the late mother Mary Anna Simon and her husband. In addition to his parents, He was preceded in death by four siblings and stepdaughter Katherine Virginia Bias.
He served in the United States Marine Corp in Vietnam and was a decorated veteran, and was an excellent marksman who loved his guns. He also was an educator in marksmanship for the United States Air Force.
He is survived by his son John Carl Simon Jr, wife Julia Fleming, and granddaughter Adalene Joy Simon. He is also survived by his brother GW Simon Jr, wife deceased, his sister Sandra, husband Gordon Young and their families. He is survived also by granddaughter Amber Marcum, husband Brad and children Roland, Vivian and Audrey.
He is also survived by grandsons Jacob Dorpinghaus, Jimmy Dorpinghaus, Jonathan Campbell, and Zachary Samaniego and granddaughters Amber Campbell and Victoria Dorpinghaus. Stepdaughter June Bias, and her son Emmet Perez, stepson Chuck Bias, his wife Kolleen and their children James Bias, Lindsey Bias, Jennae Bias, and Dustin Bent, stepdaughter Tina Dorpinghaus, her husband Mitchell Dorpinghaus and granddaughter in law Lorie Dorpinghaus
He had a special place in his heart for grandson Jacob Dorpinghaus and considered him as another son alongside his son Johnny, both of whom he held in high regard.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to CRRC Canyon Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.