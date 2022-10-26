When the New Braunfels Jaycees decided they wanted to spruce up their Wurstfest booth they commissioned a mural to celebrate the city’s German culture.
Inspired by the murals gracing the walls and buildings around the city honoring New Braunfels’ history, the group came up with something they felt embodied the heritage of New Braunfels and spirit of Wurstfest.
The initial vision the group presented was far from an artistic masterpiece.
Scribbled in blue ink on a piece of notebook paper was a man who looked closer to a certain video game villain who has a blue hedgehog for a nemesis than the intended traditionally-dressed German man enjoying a cold one on the streets of New Braunfels.
But in the hands of famed artist Brent McCarthy, whose work is displayed behind Krause’s Cafe and next to the Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre, the rough blueprint transformed into a refined piece of art.
“If you guys have driven around beautiful New Braunfels, you’ve seen that we have many murals,” New Braunfels Jaycees Vice President Cordell Bunch said. “You look around and you see a mural that really tells a story — a potential lost culture — and without those murals, without people like Brent McCarthy taking the time to paint those and be able to display those appropriately, a lot of that story probably gets lost in time.”
The mural, which was recently unveiled during a Jaycees luncheon at the McKenna Events Center, is a reflection of old New Braunfels — through its inclusion of the Braunfels castle, which was left behind to settle in New Braunfels — mixed with the new.
At the center of the fictional German town brought to life by McCarthy is a stocky gentleman in lederhosen juggling a frothy beer, a tobacco pipe and the famous Jaycees brezel wurst.
At first glance the spirited German character is just that — in reality the figure represents the history and legacy of the Jaycees with a nod to its former logo.
The Jaycees logo adorned on vests from the 1970s was discovered by a member of the organization one day while scouring an antique store. Since then, the nonprofit’s members have made it their mission to bring back the logo and preserve some of its forgotten history.
“(It’s) taking a step back in time and bringing it back,” Bunch said.
Still keeping the integrity of the original, Jaycees members updated the logo with the brezel wurst to showcase how they’ve grown while continuing to uphold the group’s values.
“I think it’s evolving,” McCarthy said. “I think it’s a great idea … to create a new hipper and up to date logo for the Jaycees … I’m just grateful that I got a chance to do work with (the Jaycees).”
When the organization dedicated to leadership through community volunteerism and involvement approached the artist, it was to bring more culture to the booth serving brezel wurst with a side of bier queso — what they got was a community partnership through the common goal of preserving history.
Wurstfest attendees can admire the mural at the Jaycees booth when festivities kick off Friday, Nov. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.