After the New Braunfels Jaycees awarded a $20,000 grant to the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area (HSNBA), they are stepping up to lend a helping hand as part of its volunteer initiative.
The generous contribution comes at a time when the HSNBA is struggling with resources and space to accommodate the growing number of animals the shelter has taken in.
“This year has been especially difficult for us, costs are up and donations are down due to the challenging economy,” HSNBA Executive Director Sarah Hammond said. “In an effort to increase adoptions, we’ve discounted adoption fees and it has really taxed our budget. This incredible donation by the Jaycees literally saved our tail — no pun intended.”
The funds allocated to the shelter came from the Jaycees’ yearly Wassailfest concert.
In 2019 the Jaycees were given an opportunity to raise money for local nonprofits around Wassailfest, and came up with a public concert — the first one brought in $40,000.
The nonprofit continued the concerts through COVID-19 with a socially-distant concert at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center benefiting the arts community, and returned to street concerts last year.
Last year the Jaycees hosted the Straße Show with Wade Bowen as the main act. Funds raised through the concert along with a sponsored dinner brought in $40,000, with half the proceeds going to the humane society.
The grant awarded to the humane society by the Jaycees will go toward the creation of a spay and neuter lounge.
“Having that space to actually operate in that’s going to be more efficient, that’s going to be a lot cleaner is a great opportunity for them as they’re just behind the curve right now and trying to doggy paddle — no pun intended — to keep up,” said Kristin Jeffers, Jaycees philanthropy chair.
Philanthropy is an integral part of the Jaycees’ mission and the humane society is just one of many nonprofits benefiting from the organization’s charitable efforts.
To expand its community reach, the Jaycees are looking to improve upon its mission with the addition of a project and beautification city committee, which focuses on community projects and volunteer advocacy.
While the Jaycees give several grants to nonprofits in need every year, they’ve noticed that some nonprofits need a helping hand rather than money.
“We can work hand in hand for those that come to us with grant requests for dollars, and then we wind up finding out, really, that they don’t need money as much as they just need people to help,” Jeffers said.
Some, like the humane society, need both.
That’s why the organization is introducing volunteer days and the recipient of its first volunteer day — the humane society.
During its inaugural volunteer day members of the Jaycees will paint the humane society’s adoption rooms and spruce up the landscaping to help the shelter with its mission.
“The first impression that these people have with these animals is going to be in the adoption room,” Jaycees Vice President Cordell Bunch said. “(We want) to try and improve that experience a little bit.”
This will be the first of many organization volunteer days and will serve as a launching point for more volunteer opportunities and chances to create a better New Braunfels in the future.
