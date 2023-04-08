James Clyde Stolte, Sr. was born on September 29, 1926 in Cibolo, Texas. He passed away on April 4, 2023.
James was proceeded in death by his parents Bodo and Paula Kunde Stolte, his only brother, Kenneth Stolte, and his daughter-in-law, Karen A. Stolte. James was confirmed in 1940 at the Cibolo St. Paul Lutheran Church. He attended grade school at Lower Valley near Cibolo. His family moved to Nell, Texas in 1941. He attended Pawnee High School and graduated in 1943, where he played football. After graduation he attended Texas Lutheran College. He played softball in the city league and won championships on two occasions. He went to Texas State University (Southwest Texas State University) for 1 year and then enlisted into the US Navy in January 1945. James worked as an aviation mechanic in the Navy. After being discharged from the Navy, James attended and graduated from Texas A&M University at Kingsville (Texas A&I). He received a degree in Agriculture. While there he won an Intramural Championship in softball.
James taught agriculture to war veterans from 1949 to 1952 at Kenedy and at Pawnee. James taught science at Schertz High School from 1952 to 1961 and coached the girls’ volleyball team. In 1953 he started the Vocational Agriculture Department at Schertz High School. During the summers of 1953-1954, James attended Texas A&M in Kingsville and received his master’s degree in vocational agriculture.
James was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and numerous other organizations. He was an avid SKAT player all his life.
James is survived by his wife, Leola Stolte, sons J.C. Jr., of New Braunfels, Stephen Stolte of Colorado, with wife Carrie, and Michael Stolte of Houston, with wife Elaine. Seven grandchildren – Crystal, Trey, Tijana, Natasha, Anjelaka, Michael Jr. and Stephanie. Also, six great grandchildren – Lawson, Alena, Jelena, Amelia, Audriana, and Allison. Also, Sister-in-laws Theresa Stolte and Eleanor Karstadt and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Zoeller Funeral Home at 615 Landa Street, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Public viewing and visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., the Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., with reception to immediately follow in the chapel. Graveside Services will be follow at 1:30 p.m. at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 S. State Hwy 46, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Paul Lutheran Church (777 West San Antonio, New Braunfels, TX 78130).
