BUDA — After defeating Brandeis in the bi-district round of Class 6A playoffs, New Braunfels fell to Buda Johnson 61-57 Friday night.
Although the Unicorns led the contest early in the fourth quarter, their inability to score in the final period allowed the Jaguars to come back and grab the win.
The Jaguars started the game with a 13-7 lead in the first quarter, but the Unicorns rallied for seven straight points to take a 14-13 lead. At the end of one, both teams were tied at 16-16.
The Unicorns took a 23-19 lead in the second off a bucket from senior shooting guard Carter Lewis. The Jaguars took it back at 26-25 with back-to-back shots.
The remainder of the quarter was a back-and-forth affair, but the Jaguars were ahead 35-33 to close the first half. Lewis scored nine points in the quarter.
Both teams kept the score close in the third, tied at 40-40, but New Braunfels put up a 7-1 run, capped by a 3-pointer from senior shooting guard Kasen Kresuler for a 47-41 lead.
The Unicorns entered the fourth with a 49-46 advantage. They extended the lead to 52-48, but ultimately the Jaguars took over the game.
Buda Johnson outscored the Unicorns 15-8 in the quarter, giving it the win.
Lewis led the Unicorns with 14 points, followed by Kreusler with 11 and senior center Edward Harrell with 10.
Junior shooting guard Lance Beeghley (eight points), senior Jacob Redding (seven points) and senior point guard JakeRyan Villarreal (five points) rounded out the rest of New Braunfels’ scoring effort.
The Unicorns end the season as area qualifiers with a school record of 29 wins with only six losses. They finished their District 27-6A season with an 8-2 record, placing second in the league.
