May 2, 2023, was always going to be an important day in Bryce Miller’s life, regardless of the outcome.
The former New Braunfels Unicorn was set to make his MLB debut as the starting pitcher for the Seattle Mariners.
The 24-year-old right-hander was brought up from the Arkansas Travellers, the Mariners’ Double-A affiliate, to take on the Oakland Athletics on the road.
The moment was grand — but the stage wasn’t. Miller stepped onto the grass field that evening in front of a humble crowd of 2,583 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California, calming many of his nerves. Nonetheless, he still anticipated the challenge ahead.
“It worked out where I had a couple of days of heads up, so I was able to get the family out there, and they were all excited and ready to go,” Miller said. “It was something that I worked towards for the last four years or whatever… But, really, once I got out there, it was just like another game.”
The rookie had a historic night.
He retired his first 16 batters before allowing a hit in the sixth, tying him for the second-longest perfect game bid in a pitcher’s MLB debut since 1961.
Miller finished the night with 10 strikeouts through six innings, the most ever by a Mariner in a debut. He allowed one run, two hits and zero walks while showing off the incredible spin of his fastball.
“[After the game] I had some friends and family come down to the field, and we all took it in,” Miller said. “It was over with; it went well; it was about as good as a result as I could have hoped for. It was one of those moments where you’re just like kind of looking around, and you’re like, ‘Wow! We made it.’”
Miller continued to have strong performances in his next four appearances, only allowing three runs in that time and striking out 18 batters for a 3-1 record.
He had a pair of tougher contests at the end of May and early June, allowing 15 earned runs against the Yankees and the Rangers.
Despite the hiccups, Miller says the intensity of the major league schedule has kept him level-headed from game to game.
“I’m trying to throw good every time I go out, but there’s gonna be those games where you get hit around a little bit,” he said. “It’s a quick turnaround. Gotta flush it and move on to the next. Also, there’s the games when you go seven [innings, allowing] one hit. You can’t sit and dwell on it for too long because you have another team coming in the next week. That’s been something that I’ve been learning as the season has gone on.”
As of July 21, that mentality has been working out for Miller, as he has a 6-3 record on the mound with a 3.66 ERA and 50 strikeouts.
Despite early-career success, Miller didn’t expect to get this far in his playing career.
Out of high school, he signed with Blinn College, where he played as a freshman before being able to transfer to Texas A&M as a sophomore.
He finally got to start for the Aggies in his senior campaign. Although he showed flashes of brilliance, the year was an up-and-down one for him as he had a 3-2 record with a 4.45 ERA and dealt with a bout of the COVID-19 virus midway through the season.
The Mariners took Miller as the 113th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. He finally started hitting his stride in the minor leagues.
“I knew I was gonna get drafted and go to the pro ball route, but I never thought I’d be in the big leagues,” he said. “I got so much better just last year, having a full season of being a starter and getting 130 innings under my belt. That’s really where a lot of improvement came — just getting out there and throwing because it was stuff that I really hadn’t done for too long. Midway through last season was when I kind of realized, like, I had a pretty good shot. But even still, I didn’t expect it to be this soon and to come up and have the type of success I’ve had so far. It’s been a blessing to be where I’m at.”
With it being early in his professional career, Miller wants to take his journey one day at a time, hoping to stay healthy and perform for the remainder of the season. In the long term, he’ll look to add another pitch to his arsenal this offseason and start in 32 games next year.
Recognizing his goals and the path he wants to continue, he hasn’t forgotten his roots, being eager to acknowledge his hometown.
“I’ve had a huge amount of people reach out to me from New Braunfels,” he said. “I thank everybody from back home for all the support. Hopefully, I can keep it rollin’ and keep making everybody proud… I’m blessed to be here, and I’m blessed to be from such a great town. I’m excited to be back for the offseason.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.