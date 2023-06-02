The Texas Legislature adjourned its regular session on Monday.
But Gov. Greg Abbott immediately called lawmakers back for a special session to pass legislation on property tax relief and criminal penalties for human smuggling.
The impeachment of embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has only added to the whirlwind of last-minute bill activity.
The 20 articles of impeachment accuse Paxton of taking bribes from a friend and political donor and abusing his office.
Following several hours of debate on May 27, the Texas House of Representatives had 121 members who voted to impeach Paxton.
Rep. Carrie Isaac, R-District 73, voted against impeachment.
The Dripping Springs Republican was one of 23 members — all Republicans — to vote against the impeachment.
In a statement, Isaac said that she is “concerned about the allegations” but could not “in good faith vote in favor of impeachment.”
Isaac said she is “gravely concerned” that the U.S. Department of Justice is being “weaponized” by the Biden administration to target political enemies.
Paxton has pursued several legal cases against the administration.
“If there was evidence to support the whistleblower allegations, Paxton would have been indicted and arrested by now,” Isaac wrote.
The suspended Attorney General’s impeachment has been denounced by several GOP firebrands, including Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz.
Isaac also said that the articles of impeachment are invalid because they contain allegations of misconduct prior to Paxton’s last election.
The first-time state lawmaker said that she and her colleagues do not “have a good understanding of the adequacy, legality, or fairness of the impeachment process.”
“We are being asked to vote on impeachment while in the midst of considering the House budget, and many other legislative items of great importance,” Isaac said. “I cannot vote to impeach when the members of the full House have had no direct access to witnesses or supporting documents, and have had no time to properly prepare and understand the matters in question.”
Paxton was suspended from office after the House action, and Abbott appointed an interim attorney general.
The impeachment now moves to the Texas Senate.
New Braunfels Republican Sen. Donna Campbell, R-District 25, was one of several Senators to release a statement reminding residents that the process is like a jury trial.
“Because we are jurors, we cannot discuss the case with anyone,” the statement reads.
Two-thirds of the Senate would need to support impeachment for Paxton to be permanently removed from office.
The legislature is also focused on working out the details of a property tax relief package.
The Texas House adjourned its special session on Tuesday after passing a property tax relief bill.
The legislation would direct $12.3 billion in state money to reducing school property taxes.
Some tenets of the bill will surely meet opposition in the Senate.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants to raise the state’s homestead exemption as a tax-relief measure.
