Rep. Carrie Isaac’s proposal to ban college campuses from serving as election polling places (Comal County lawmaker’s bills spark debate about on-campus voting) is a bad idea.
Isaac claims that this proposal will make students safer. Heated debates can occur at any polling place, on or off campus. All this bill would do is force students to travel off campus to vote, making it less likely that they will do so. Voter turnout is traditionally low among younger members of the voting-age population. Placing polling places on campus is a great way to introduce young people to voting, and as Alex Birnel said in your article, the earlier someone votes in life, the more likely they are to be a lifetime voter.
I am a political scientist who has studied and written about elections in the U.S. The U.S. has a long history of discriminating against college-age voters. This proposal, House Bill 2390, is simply voter suppression. (Senator Donna Campbell is promoting a similar bill.) I urge my fellow Texans to contact their state representatives and state senators and tell them to vote against this bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.