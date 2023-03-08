From San Antonio to Austin, housing developments are popping up faster than bluebonnets — it’s clear that everyone wants a piece of the Hill Country.
All that growth requires building materials, which leaves stone quarries and concrete plants scrambling to keep up.
State Rep. Carrie Isaac, R-District 73, has proposed two bills that aim to reduce the environmental impacts of those industrial sites.
The Dripping Springs Republican represents Comal County and part of Hays County.
Isaac touted “good neighbor” policy proposals of air monitoring requirements and incentives to reclaim quarry sites.
“We know (growth) requires aggregate and concrete, and we expect that,” Isaac said. “I believe these businesses can co-exist with their neighbors and we can all be good stewards of the Hill Country, while advancing the needs due to continued growth.”
Aggregate mining operations extract limestone, sand and gravel.
The facilities may also make concrete, asphalt and other building materials.
House Bill 3658 would require fenceline air quality monitoring at concrete plants and aggregate production sites.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issues permits for rock and concrete crushing facilities.
House Bill 3624 would prompt the TCEQ to prioritize permit applicants who received similar permits in the past and reclaimed the land less than six months after the site closed.
David Drewa, a volunteer with Preserve our Hill Country Environment, said the proposals are a “tiny step in the right direction.”
“These particular bills are rather vague and appear to leave lots of wiggle room to big industry polluters, so we’re hoping to see something more comprehensive,” Drewa said.
The group is fighting against the proposed Vulcan Quarry between New Braunfels and Bulverde.
Some residents and advocates are concerned about the 1500-acre project’s potential impacts on air and water quality.
Drewa said the groups want more specific requirements for air and water quality monitoring and enforcement.
“Quarries in particular serve as a funnel, and in a heavy rain that water will go almost directly into the aquifer,” he said. “Water quantity is another issue — we’re in the middle of a drought, and these places use millions of gallons of water.”
Drewa referenced aggregate mining bills introduced in 2019 by Isaac’s predecessor Kyle Biedermann and Marble Falls Rep. Terry Wilson, R-District 20.
Those bills, which failed to pass, would have required quarry and concrete plant operators to submit more data about water resources and residential impacts.
The proposed legislation would also have required a specific reclamation permit for restoring quarry sites.
Isaac said she worked with industry groups and environmental advocates, including Texans for Responsible Aggregate Mining, to draft her bills.
“We are called to be responsible stewards of all the resources we’re blessed with, including the natural beauty of the Texas Hill Country,” she said.
