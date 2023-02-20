A first-term Republican state lawmaker is making waves for a bill that would ban colleges and universities from serving as election polling places.
Rep. Carrie Isaac, R-District 73, filed House Bill 2390 on Feb. 16.
The brief bill would mandate that “the commissioners court of a county may not designate as a polling place a location on the campus of an institution of higher education located within the county.”
Texas law defines higher education institutions as any public technical institute, public junior college, public senior college or university, medical or dental unit or public state college.
Isaac’s district represents all of Comal County and part of Hays County.
The state House of Representatives was closed for the Presidents’ Day holiday on Monday, and Isaac’s Capitol office could not be reached for comment.
Isaac told News 4 San Antonio that she views the bill as a school safety issue.
“I thought that this would be a good way to make sure that we don’t have and invite strangers onto our campuses,” she said.
Isaac told the news outlet that she would support programs that transport students to election sites if the bill passes.
MOVE Texas, a youth voter education and engagement group, is pushing back against the bill.
In a social media statement, the organization called HB2390 an “insidious attempt to silence young voters in Texas.”
MOVE Texas said that the legislature should instead be working to remedy long lines at polling sites on college campuses.
“(The bill) disenfranchises young Texans not just from voting but from carrying out civic responsibilities, in a bold-faced and targeted manner,” the organization said.
The Dripping Springs Republican has also proposed a constitutional amendment that would give the state Attorney General broader authority to prosecute election crimes.
Isaac’s other proposed bills would ban state governmental contracts with Chinese companies and direct a historic state budget surplus to property tax relief.
