New Braunfels Utilities customers can now get information about water outages from the utility’s newest customer tool available online.
The new Water Outage Viewer, recently added to the Electric Outage Viewer webpage, will provide NBU customers with the most up-to-date information for utility service interruptions.
“The NBU water service territory comprises approximately 89 square miles and includes the city of New Braunfels and the surrounding area, which includes 590 miles of water mains,” said Chief Strategic Communications and Safety Officer Melissa Krause. “We are very proud to offer this new online resource to our customers as another step in improving the customer experience.”
The new Water Outage Viewer allows customers who have NBU water services to check the status of water issues in their area by identifying areas that may be experiencing a main break, low or no water pressure, planned water outages, a water leak or a boil water advisory.
The map highlights the affected areas with an outage or pressure issue in a blue polygon, and boil water notices are highlighted with a red polygon.
Impacted customers can check the status of repairs or issues by clicking the polygon.
Customers can quickly determine if the affected area impacts their residence by entering their address in the top right section of the map.
NBU launched its online Electric Outage viewer in 2016 and released an upgraded viewer in March 2021.
The Water Outage Viewer is available at nbutexas.com/report-an-outage.
