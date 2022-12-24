I am still in disbelief at the front-page news story focused on a convicted felon (“Man with a Megaphone,” 17-18 December 2022). We know what this man was wearing (“bright red baseball cap”) and what he was drinking (“fireball whiskey in Nancy Pelosi’s conference room”) but what we do not hear was that his plea deal saved him from a trial for sedition or treason. This story represents the greatest lack of editorial judgment I have ever read in your paper. What’s next? A feature on a child trafficker?
