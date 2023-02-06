Individuals gathered to celebrate Comal River Tattoo’s grand opening by going under the needle last Friday.
Additionally, guest artists arrived at the grand opening party to support the new establishment and offer their tattooing services.
Nathan Alderete, owner and operator of Comal River Tattoo, has been tattooing since he was 16 years old.
“I’ve always been into art,” Alderete said. “I was doing a lot of graffiti when I was younger, I got into some trouble a couple of different times, and I realized I needed to kind of change my trajectory to something a little more positive.”
At 21 years old, Alderete went through an apprenticeship and later opened his own tattoo place.
Located in Universal City, Chain of Strength Tattoo was owned by Alderete; but when he decided to move his work to New Braunfels, he rebranded and changed the store’s business model.
For almost a decade, Alderete has dabbled in different business ventures, from a vape shop to Green Cross Health Wellness. That said, running his previous tattoo establishment didn’t teach him much more about running a business. However, it did teach him how to handle clientele.
According to Alderete, different tattooing establishments are set up for various clientele, such as establishments that focus on walk-ins or private studios.
Chain of Strength Tattoo focused on booking clients, and Alderete wanted to focus on walk-in clients with Comal River Tattoo.
The establishment’s downtown location aligned with Alderete’s walk-in shop vision. According to Alderete, he felt there was a need for a tattoo shop in downtown New Braunfels — where the bar district is.
Luckily for Alderete, nothing gets closer to being connected to the bar district than having your business directly connect to a bar from the inside.
Comal River Tattoo is located at 208 S. Castell Ave. Although a Google Maps search may only show The Downtowner, the establishment is located just on the side of the building and can also be accessed when walking through The Downtowner.
“This was like the only little hidden gem, and it just happened to be a part of The Downtowner,” Alderete said. “I met with the owner and stuff to see if he’d like the idea of it. They thought it was awesome, and needed, too, so it’s just kind of a collaboration.”
Although many changes were made in Alderete’s tattooing business, one thing has stayed the same — the artists.
Comal River Tattoo only has one resident tattoo artist aside from Alderete. The tattoo artist, Valentina Marquez, has been working with Alderete since the Universal City location.
Marquez said that she knew she wanted to be a tattoo artist since she was 12 years old.
“I would watch it on TV, and it’s something that me and my grandma kind of bonded over,” Marquez said. “My grandma never liked tattoos, but she liked tattooed guys, so I was just like, ‘You know what, that’s pretty cool,’ and … ever since then it, like, piqued my interest.”
Marquez likes American traditional tattoos and said she can get lost and fall in love with the art while doing it. Although she still enjoys doing other styles of tattoos, Marquez likes the bright outlines and colors that come with the American traditional tattoos.
Marquez has been under the apprenticeship of Alderete for a few years now and, having worked at both establishments, already sees a positive difference in the new location.
“There’s a lot more people that are peeking in interested and stuff that I never saw over there at the other shop,” Marquez said. “It feels really awesome to, like, get to be a part of this, get to experience this with Nathan and, you know, transitioning from the small area that we were in, to where we are at now. It’s like, [a] complete 180. We’re excited to be here and meet all the new people that, you know, we didn’t get a chance to really see over there.”
To see some of the tattoo art the duo has done, follow @comal.river.tattoo, @og.nathanpaul and @valentinaskywalker on Instagram.
