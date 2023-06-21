Nearly 200 artists will gather in New Braunfels this weekend for the annual Ink Masters Tattoo Expo.
The live tattooing show is set to be held from Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25 at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center at 375 S. Castell Ave.
The expo will be giving away two free tattoos each day of the event.
Attendees will be entered into the giveaway raffle with their entrance ticket.
Artists will also compete to win the titles for dozens of tattoo categories, including most realistic, best lettering, best cover-up, and the best overall tattoo.
The event starts at 1 p.m. on Friday and will go until 11 p.m.
Attendees who arrive before 5 p.m. on Friday will receive a $5 discount on their tickets.
Saturday will continue from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday’s expo hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Tickets will be for sale at the door, and are $20 for one day or $35 for a three-day weekend pass.
Some artists are booking appointments on the event’s Facebook page in advance of the show.
For more information, go to www.inkmasterstattooshow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.