A Canyon Lake firefighter who was injured in April will receive a grant next week from a nonprofit that supports first responders who are hurt in the line of duty.
Running 4 Heroes will present a $10,000 check to firefighter Jacob Garcia in San Antonio on Tuesday.
The award is from the group’s ongoing fundraisers for injured first responders and families of police officers who were killed on the job.
In late April, Garcia was on a Canyon Lake Fire/EMS team that responded to a structure fire.
He was injured when part of the structure fell on him, and was transported to a trauma center in Kyle.
Garcia’s injuries will continue to require rehabilitation therapy and surgeries.
