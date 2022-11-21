On Thursday families will gather around the table for the biggest meal of the year.
While food has the power to bring people together, it also has the power to divide.
One Thanksgiving a parent who couldn’t provide the meal for her daughters turned to neighbors for help.
A neighbor, who was also struggling to feed their family, could only accept one girl and another neighbor agreed to take the other — splitting the family on the holiday.
When Eric Cooper, the CEO and president of the Food Bank of San Antonio heard this, he and his team stepped up to deliver Thanksgiving dinner to the family.
“She was just overwhelmed with emotion that that turkey meant that she could keep her two girls at home,” Cooper said. “I think that’s the spirit of what Thanksgiving is all about.”
This is the reality for many families, with thousands turning to food banks for holiday meals, and food pantries are overwhelmed by the demand due to the rising cost of Thanksgiving.
According to a survey conducted by the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), the average cost of Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people is $64.05 — about a 20% increase from last year.
One of the primary reasons for the rise in cost — turkey.
The AFBF estimates the average cost of the bird is $1.81 per pound — up 21% from last year.
The biggest contributing factor in cost is the turkey shortage caused by the avian flu earlier this year.
When the Food Bank of San Antonio started placing orders for turkeys the day after Thanksgiving they didn’t anticipate the bird flu.
For the first time in Cooper’s 30 years of ordering turkeys, one vendor canceled over the virus that impacted the population and affected the price.
“It caused us to take some turkeys earlier in the year and store them in the freezer until a few weeks ago when the turkeys started to get distributed to the families,” Cooper said. “It’s all kinds of turkey wrangling in this crazy environment.”
Another enemy this year is inflation — something not even Thanksgiving can run from.
The price of primary Thanksgiving fixings such as pumpkin pie mix, a 12-pack of dinner rolls, pie shells and russet potatoes went up by more than $0.60 from last year, according to the AFBF.
The cost of groceries in general is on the rise.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics the cost of eating at home rose 12.4% over the last 12 months.
As a result of inflation many are faced with paying rent and utilities or feeding their families.
“The biggest for all of us is housing and rent increases, and utility increases, the cost of transportation and fuel,” Cooper said. “With food prices in double digits it is tough for families to cover all of those household expenses and I think the one category or item that sometimes gets pushed to the side is food.”
With food costs rising, food banks are doing everything they can to meet the higher demand.
New Braunfels Food Bank has seen an increase in newcomers needing services since the pandemic, and that number has only continued to rise because of inflation — with the holidays being no exception.
For the last three years the food bank has distributed holiday meals to the community, and on Thanksgiving volunteers will prepare hot meals for clients in need.
Canyon Lake Community Resource and Recreation Center (CRRC) has also noticed the spike, and relies heavily on food drives and community donations to feed families.
“With the increase of need overall, it’s been really hard to separate the folks that are coming because of the holidays,” said Tiffany Quiring, CRRC Canyon Lake development director. “We’ve kind of seen an upward trend throughout the whole year.”
With help from partners like The Salvation Army and Food Bank of San Antonio, CRRC has given out 150 turkeys and hams, and plans to deliver 300 hot meals on Thanksgiving.
“It’s such a great season but it’s always tough for a lot of people,” CRRC Executive Director Sean Bailey said. “They’re struggling with all kinds of things … if you’re food insecure it’s even worse in the holidays, especially if you have kids … huge partners help us make sure that our community and anyone who needs it gets it.”
Canyon Lake CRRC is always in need of donations and volunteers. To find out how to contribute visit crrcofcanyonlake.org.
To support New Braunfels Food Bank visit nbfoodbank.org — every dollar donated provides seven meals.
To aid the Food Bank of San Antonio, which distributes food to pantries across Southwest Texas, by donating or signing up for this year’s Turkey Trot 5K visit safoodbank.org.
The simplest way to make a difference this Thanksgiving — check on a neighbor, the Food Bank of San Antonio CEO said.
“It’s just checking in on your neighbor … invite a friend over — someone that you think is alone — the holidays are tough,” Cooper said.
