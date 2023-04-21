A former Hays County officer charged in the shooting death of a hospitalized inmate was released from the Comal County Jail on a personal bond earlier this month.
Isaiah Garcia, 28, is charged with deadly conduct in the death of 36-year-old Joshua Wright on Dec. 12, 2022.
Garcia, who is listed in jail records as a New Braunfels resident, turned himself into the Comal County Jail on April 6.
The charge is a third-degree felony.
Garcia was released from jail less than two hours later on a $25,000 personal bond, according to jail records and reporting from the Austin Chronicle.
Personal recognizance bonds don’t typically require payment for a defendant to be released.
Defendants released on personal bonds must agree to be present for future court dates.
At a Kyle hospital in December, Garcia was guarding Wright, who was receiving medical treatment.
The Round Rock resident had been in jail on various charges of bail jumping, reckless driving, criminal mischief, evading arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and failure to appear.
In the first statement from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office after the incident, the agency said that Wright “assaulted the corrections officer” at the hospital.
Authorities have been unclear on whether Wright then moved toward “sharp medical instruments,” or if he actually had the instruments in his hands.
Police said that Wright then ran through the hospital’s emergency room.
Garcia allegedly shot Wright in the back at least six times, according to the reporting from the Hays/Caldwell Examiner and the Austin Chronicle on details from an independent autopsy.
Wright’s family attorneys also allege that he was shackled at the ankles.
Hospital doctors attempted to administer care, but Wright died at the scene.
The Texas Rangers were called to the hospital and assisted in the investigation.
Garcia was placed on administrative leave.
On April 6, a grand jury concluded that Garcia should be charged with deadly conduct.
The grand jury had been presented with the Texas Rangers’ investigation.
That evidence included body camera footage which has not yet been released to the public.
After the indictment, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying that Garcia was no longer employed with the agency.
“While the Hays County Sheriff’s Office strongly supports our deputies and corrections officers and the duties, many of which put their safety at risk, that they must carry out on a daily basis, we also respect and honor the criminal justice process, including (the) decision by the Grand Jury to move forward with charges in this case,” the agency wrote. “The Hays County Sheriff’s Office again offers its deepest sympathies to the Wright family. It is our sincere hope that all of the citizens of Hays County can come together to foster peace in our community and our country.”
Wright’s death has sparked protests and calls for law enforcement to release video footage.
The family’s attorneys — Chevo Pastrano and national civil rights attorney Ben Crump — said in a statement that the family was “relieved” by news of the indictment.
“It gets us one step closer to ensuring that former officer Garcia will be held accountable for his deadly actions,” the attorneys wrote. “It is crucial that when officers act violently and against protocol, that they and the departments that train them are held responsible for their actions to ensure that these killings stop happening. We will continue to support the Wright family through the legal process and lift them up in prayer as we fight for justice for Joshua.”
Garcia had been with the sheriff’s office since 2018.
