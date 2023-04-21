New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 55F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 55F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.