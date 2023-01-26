It takes a lot of courage to make direct eye contact when talking — something even adults struggle with from time to time.
For Indian Springs Elementary School fourth-grader Lylah Yerrington it comes naturally.
At just 10 years old Yerrington has perfected the art of the introductory handshake and conversation openers, which she showcased at the Comal Shake competition.
Yerrington’s passion for talking and holding confident conversations shone brightly enough for judges to name her the 2023 Comal Shake champion.
The annual competition, which is open to Comal ISD elementary students, is designed to help students develop interpersonal skills such as starting conversations, demonstrating confidence and shaking hands.
This is the district’s ninth year holding the competition and Yerrington’s second time competing.
While she made it to finals last year, she didn’t win the title, but was determined to give it another go this year.
“I made it to the finals last year and I was the only third-grader there — everybody else was in fifth grade,” Yerrington said. “I was really proud of myself. When I didn’t win, and this time I did win I really saw growth.”
The competition begins at the campus level and takes two campus competitors to semifinals before sending the top six to the championship round.
During the final round, which was held Friday, Jan. 13, Yerrington faced three important community movers and shakers.
This year’s judges consisted of Comal ISD Superintendent John E. Chapman III, New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman and CISD Board President Jason York.
“The (superintendent) was definitely (fun) to talk to, and he knew what he was (talking about),” Yerrington said.
She asked the new superintendent about how being a superintendent was and learned he was constantly learning new things about the district while mentioning his 18 years of experience.
The 10-year-old conversationalist also really enjoyed her time with the mayor, who she got to know outside his civic duties.
“He was talking to me about how he likes doing other things than just being the mayor,” Yerrington said. “He likes gardening, he likes listening to country music, which is really cool, and I liked his accent.”
Yerrington had just two minutes using conversation starters such as pets and hobbies to make a good impression in hopes of winning them over.
“When I was talking to them, it showed me that a lot of people have different words to say, because I did ask someone the same question, and they both had opposite answers,” Yerrington said. “A lot of people are just different in conversations. That’s why when you’re afraid that you don’t know a way to talk to people, just go with a different starter because everybody’s going to have a different (answer).”
Through the experience Yerrington has learned to be a good listener and to really focus on what the person is saying.
“If you’re thinking of what to talk about (and don’t respond correctly) … it throws them off guard,” Yerrington said. “It’s really just better to listen because you have two ears (but only) one mouth.”
Yerrington hopes to combine her flair for conversation and talkative nature and use them in future competitions such as Comal Speaks, which has middle schoolers compete in an oral competition based on an impromptu topic.
When Yerrington grows up she hopes to get a career that allows her to talk for a living.
