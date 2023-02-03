The Uvalde gunman that killed 19 elementary school students and 2 teachers on May 24, 2022, used an AR-15-style rifle.
For law enforcement officers, it highlighted a grim reality that existing equipment may not be enough to stop an active shooter.
The Comal County Commissioners Court on Thursday approved a grant application to buy $85,000 worth of new body armor for the Sheriff’s Office.
Lieutenant Mike Smith said that a 2018 grant paid for rifle-resistant body armor for all of Comal County’s law enforcement officers.
“Those vests expire this year, so this grant will replace all those vests, as well as outfit all the additional law enforcement officers that we’ve hired,” Smith said.
The grant, if approved by the Office of the Governor, would fund 217 rifle-resistant vests and 12 stand-alone rifle resistant plates.
The grant application cites several incidents in recent years when CCSO responded to incidents involving firearms:
— In Feb. 2016, the CCSO SWAT team executed a search/arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They found the subject “passed out” among several loaded semiautomatic weapons, shotguns and handguns.
— In June 2016, CCSO assisted the Bulverde Police Department with a suicidal person armed with a handgun. The person fired multiple rounds from a .45 caliber handgun. One of the CCSO deputies was hit in the abdomen “just below his soft body armor.”
— In Jan. 2017, CCSO deputies and a Comal County constable responded to a shooting at Rolling Oaks Mall in Bexar County.
— In Aug. 2017, a CCSO sergeant pursued a suspect who fired at the officer’s vehicle, striking the undercarriage.
The Sheriff’s Office has 17 school resources officers at Comal Independent School District campuses.
All of the agency’s law enforcement officers are trained to respond to active shooter incidents at schools or other facilities.
In January, Comal County accepted a $206,000 state grant to buy 30 ballistic shields for officers assigned to the school district and for patrol supervisors.
The equipment has “rifle-resistant protection with a wide rectangular-shaped ballistic viewport for viewing capabilities.”
Uvalde officers “did not have immediate access to ballistic shields,” according to a state review.
That delay may have “contributed to the delayed response time” between the first 911 call and when officers breached the classroom.
