With respect to the Comal ISD May 2023 bond, I would like to express my enthusiastic support of these important and necessary propositions, especially in relation to the unavoidable growth the district is about to experience. Seven thousand new students in the next five years means enough students to fill over 300 classrooms. We need the three elementary schools and the middle school proposed in this bond to make room for these students. These new schools are integral to our kids’ learning experience and the success of our community.
I have heard on more than one occasion an attitude or sentiment opposing the bond arguing that “if we don’t build it, they won’t come.” Community members, please hear this: that argument is plainly false. These families are coming. These students are coming. It is up to us to make room now so that we can avoid the redrawing of boundary lines, minimize the number of students that have to learn in portable buildings, and keep our high-performing school district excellent. This bond will not increase the tax rate, so it costs us nothing to support our kids, our teachers, and our district.
I implore you to further research these propositions and to vote yes for all three props (A, B, and C) during early voting from Monday, April 24 to Tuesday, May 2, and on Election Day, Saturday, May 6. To learn more about the bond and why it is needed, visit the district webpage: www.comalisd.org/bond/ or www.friendsofcomalschools.com for more information.
Having lived in CISD since 1998 we have two children that attended CISD schools. Our son started at Rahe (1999) then went to Specht Elementary, Spring Branch MS and graduated from Smithson Valley HS in 2012. Our daughter attended Timberwood Park ES (2011), Pieper MS and is currently a junior at Pieper HS and part of the first graduating class of ’23. These propositions are important to support Life Bridges, growth and extracurricular activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.