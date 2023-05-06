We love the New Braunfels Public Library!
We are a book-loving, homeschooling, small business owning family in New Braunfels and we love and appreciate our public library! It provides our family with an endless supply of reading material, entertainment options, business resources and educational classes.
As the president of the New Braunfels Public Library Foundation I am delighted with the proposed library being offered on Prop C. The new southeast branch will provide invaluable resources to our residents in the fastest growing area in New Braunfels. It will not only provide books, but also after school programs, digital resources, enrichment classes and much needed community meeting spaces. The current main branch and the new westside branch provide less than 50% of the recommended library space for a city the size of New Braunfels.
In response to the recent letter to the editor concerning the cost of the proposed library, it fails to take into account the rise in construction and labor costs in recent years as well as the required reinforced foundation for libraries. The concerned citizen also did not consider the costs beyond building square footage such as books, outdoor meeting spaces, community gardens, technology equipment and educational resources that are so critical to a community library. This same project was bid in 2019 and the city council did not choose to include it in that bond. The cost of this project rose 58% in four years! Inflation is impacting all facets of life!
As the City of New Braunfels continues to grow and expand, let’s be diligent to invest in our libraries. Andrew Carnegie so aptly said, “A library outranks any other one thing a community can do to benefit its people. It is a never failing spring in the desert.” Let’s show up on May 6 and let’s vote yes on Prop C!
