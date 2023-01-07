Ernie Wittwer’s take on poverty is wrong on so many levels I don’t know where to begin. You cannot eliminate poverty by any means. The reason is that giving people money does not increase their affluence because most will use the increase to decrease work. Covid benefits have made this abundantly clear. As a matter of fact redistribution is what is killing the American dream; diametrically opposed to Ernie’s take. In his socialist diatribe against wealth, he neglects to mention that the top 5% of earners pay 71% of all tax receipts. Push them down, and watch the cascading effect that will crush the underclass. Ernie’s history in public service does not qualify him as an expert in economics, while my forty years of financial advisory and a degree in economics might.
In disagreement with Wittwer’s thoughts on poverty
- Gil Baumgarten, McQueeney
-
-
- 0
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- 2022 REVISITED: The H-Z counts down its top 10 stories of the year — Nos. 1 & 2
- New Braunfels man to serve 5 years for violating terms of probation
- Resolute Baptist of New Braunfels' 1st baby of 2023 is boy born to Yoakum couple
- LEGACY OF LIGHT: Whitworth Stained Glass to shine on at Kayden Park location
- New Braunfels' Landa Park gets new-look links from TXST students
- Taylor Karbach
- Blanco father-son duo attacked officers near Capitol on Jan. 6
- New Braunfels post office to be renamed to honor Krueger’s contributions
- Attorneys unable to reach plea for New Braunfels man charged with 4 counts of assault
- Canyon Lake utility prepares for increase in demand for water
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.