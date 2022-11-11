Advisory board and commission appointments and impact fees are on the New Braunfels City Council’s agenda during two sessions on Monday.
Council members are expected to consider fee increases associated with the city’s roadway impact fee program that would generate additional funds for roadway projects necessitated by development in affected service areas.
The Council has been discussing the need to amend the roadway impact fee structure in recent weeks, with a general consensus of moving toward increasing impact fees for residential and commercial collected fees to the maximum allowable fee.
If passed after a second reading later this month, the new fees would be applicable for new developments with final plat approval on and after March 1 or for which platting is not required.
Council members will also consider the second and final reading of an ordinance amending water and wastewater impact fees.
Also during Monday’s 6 p.m. meeting, council members will issue proclamations recognizing Anthony Frausto III Day and GIS Awareness Week.
Monday’s 6 p.m. meeting will also include time for residents to address the Council on issues and items of concern not on the agenda.
A special session at 3:30 p.m. will include consideration of appointments to the Building Standards Commission, Landa Park Golf Advisory Board, Partnership Committee, River Advisory Board, Workforce Housing Advisory Board, Animal Service Advisory Board, Building Standards Commission, Community Development Advisory Committee, Library Advisory Board, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation.
A full agenda is available at www.newbraunfels.gov.
Both council sessions will take place at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St.
The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live-streamed at the city website, www.newbraunfels.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.