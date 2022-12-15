Comal County Sheriff’s deputies and New Braunfels police arrested four men in November in separate incidents related to smuggling people who were in the country illegally.
The incidents make seven such arrests this year in the area.
On the night of Nov. 19, sheriff’s deputies responded to a call in Spring Branch from a man reporting a kidnapping.
The man told deputies that an unknown man, later identified as Hector Ulises Pesina-Rodriguez, was holding three of his friends without their consent at a house on Grandview Bend in Canyon Lake.
According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office report that details the events leading up to Pesina-Rodriguez’s arrest, the caller said that his friends had crossed the border illegally.
Pesina-Rodriguez allegedly picked up the three men in his truck near the border in Eagle Pass and drove them to the area.
The caller said that Pesina-Rodriguez was charging him $7,500 to let his friends leave the house.
But when the friend arrived, Pesina-Rodriguez said he wanted $12,000.
“He stated that Pesina-Rodriguez took away their cellphones in order for them not to have any contact with law enforcement or anyone that will know their location,” the report reads.
He would “not let them leave” unless the friend paid the full amount.
The man then called the police, because Pesina-Rodriguez had said that he would soon take the men to another location.
CCSO arrested Pesina-Rodriguez on Nov. 20 on three counts of smuggling of persons.
NBPD cases
Also in November, the New Braunfels Police Department had three traffic stops that resulted in arrests on charges related to smuggling undocumented immigrants.
NBPD Department spokesperson David Ferguson said that all officers are trained to respond to human trafficking and human smuggling cases in the academy and advanced trainings.
“There’s that formal training, and then there’s just what comes with officer experience, when you’re dealing with someone and they’re not being truthful, so you ask more questions and investigate,” he said.
On Nov. 16, the New Braunfels Police Department arrested Erik Delacruz on three counts of smuggling of persons.
Delacruz is accused of picking up and transporting three Mexican men who crossed the border illegally near Piedras Negras to find construction jobs.
Then, in the early morning hours of Nov. 29, an NBPD officer conducted a routine traffic stop on a car traveling northbound on I-35 South.
Jose Obdulio Rivera-Hernandez of Dallas was driving four passengers.
“The officer was able to determine that the four passengers were undocumented immigrants from Honduras,” Ferguson said.
Rivera-Hernandez had been driving the men, who ranged in age from 18 to 48, as part of a work crew traveling from the San Antonio area to the Dallas area.
He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Comal County Jail.
NBPD called Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.
“If ICE advises us to release them, we then offer the undocumented immigrants the opportunity to contact the Mexican Consulate to provide them services if they wanted to travel home,” Ferguson said.
The services are part of an ongoing agreement between the Department of Homeland Security and the Mexican Consulate.
In this case, the four men declined the services. They were released at the scene upon ICE’s instructions.
On Nov. 29, a NBPD officer observed what appeared to be a road rage incident involving an SUV on the I-35 frontage road and conducted a traffic stop.
After running the driver’s license, the officer found that James Jacob Cereceres had an active arrest warrant from the Uvalde Police Department.
Cereceres had failed to appear on two charges of human smuggling.
“They took him into custody based on that warrant, not for any crimes he committed locally,” Ferguson said.
Governor weighs in
Earlier this month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott responded to an immigrant smuggling incident in Starr County with a call for raising the mandatory minimum sentence for people convicted of the crime.
“I’m getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally,” Abbott posted on his personal Twitter page.
Human smuggling, a third-degree felony in Texas, is punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.
Abbott said he would be seeking a mandatory minimum of at least five years in prison.
