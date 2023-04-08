It is with both sadness and joy that we can come together to celebrate the life of Ignasio T. Torres “Nacho” “Lito”, age 87, of Hunter, TX who went to be with the Lord and entered eternal rest on Friday, March 31, 2023. He was a loving Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather and a true friend to many.
Ignasio was born to Maximino V. Torres and Isabel Teneyuque July 31, 1935 in Hunter, TX. He met and married his surviving Wife, Maria, of 64 years on October 20, 1958. He is also survived by his 3 children, Yolanda Fiebrich (Larry), Lidia Rodriguez (Manuel), April Bermea (Joel); 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; Brother Jesus “Willie” Torres and Sister Anna Martinez
Visitation will be held at:
Thomason Funeral Home on Monday, April 10, 2023 from 4:00 – 8:00 pm with the Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 pm
Funeral Services will begin at Sts. Peter & Paul at 9:00 am on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 with a mass at 10:00 am, followed by a procession to San Pedro Cemetery for interment.
