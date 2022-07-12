After months of discussion and consideration, the New Braunfels ISD board approved the decision to draw the boundary line for the new high school along the east side of Interstate 35 during a regularly scheduled board meeting Monday night.
Long Creek High School will welcome students from New Braunfels Middle School, which shares the same boundary lines as the new high school, along with residents within the boundary line attending New Braunfels High School as early as 2024.
The up and coming high school will take up residence at the location of the New Braunfels High 9th Grade Center opened in 2012 as part of the 2010 bond. The facility, which currently educates 9th grade students, will undergo building and population changes over the next several years.
The school will reach its official high school status when it welcomes 10th grade students in addition to 9th grade students in August 2024, and will add a grade each year until the school accommodates all high school grade levels by the 2026-2027 school year.
The adjustment to a new school for long-time residents who attended New Braunfels High School might prove to be a difficult change given the school’s over six decade history and the legacy of its athletic teams in a sports-dominated community.
While New Braunfels High School, which resides on the west side of the Interstate 35 boundary line, has been the primary choice for high school students inside the district’s boundaries since 1954, the new school will allow the district to face the challenges posed by the city’s growth.
However, the district didn’t make its choice hastily and made efforts over the last few months to consider the best option for students and parents before making its final decision.
“(We’ve) just done a lot of work on this and we had a special workshop and we’ve sent different requests back to you,” said Eric Bergquist, vice president of the board of trustees. “I know there was a lot of work going on with that.”
In early May the school board reviewed a study of current students and projected growth over the next 10 years for both middle and high school students during a board workshop where they proposed changes to the suggested boundary lines based on the metrics presented.
Over the last few board meetings where zoning was a topic of conversation among trustees, boundaries such as County Line Road and South Walnut Avenue were some of the considerations thrown out before ultimately deciding on the east Interstate 35 boundary.
"For the past several months, the administration has been working with the Board of Trustees to identify the best solution for the high school boundaries," NBISD superintendent Cade Smith said. "With Long Creek becoming the district's second high school in 2024, we wanted to put in place boundaries that would make the most sense as the district continues to grow."
More decisions about plans establishing the details of the new high school, including the logo and branding of the school, especially in regards to its mascot, are expected to take place in several months, and will allow plenty of time for public input.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.