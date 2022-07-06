New Braunfels Planning Commission members on Tuesday gave the green light on a recommendation of a request that would allow for the construction of a car dealership on the southbound I-35 access road near Oak Creek Way on the city’s east side.
The recommendation now goes to the City Council for consideration. If passed by council members, the proposed Neighborhood Commercial District rezoning with a special use permit would allow for the relocation of an existing Hyundai dealership and the potential development and construction of a future auto sales and services project at 4165 and 4261 IH 35 North.
Ashley Farrimond, an attorney at San Antonio-based Killen, Griffin & Farrimond representing the Steele Auto Group, told commissioners the present 2.2-acre Hyundai dealership property, located at 485 N. Business IH-35, is undersized for their operations.
“They’ve been looking for another site on I-35 where they can have much more property and expand and build a dealership that’s up to their standards,” Farrimond said.
The nearly 30-acre property is adjacent to the Oak Creek Estates Subdivision, which would trigger standard residential buffers, such as walls and landscaping, between a non-residential development and single-family neighborhoods. The development standards are intended to protect residential properties by mitigating potential negative impacts from commercial uses.
Farrimond told commissioners that company representatives met with the Oak Creek Homeowners Association and other neighbors in May to discuss the proposed development.
She added that homeowners “understood what we were doing but asked for some certainty in that process.”
“What the (site plan) does, and what was most important to the neighbors, was locking in what happens in the back of the property,” she said. “The site is only accessible from I-35, but it abuts up to Oak Creek, so some of the conditions and some of the guarantees that come along with this site plan is basically that there’s not going to be any building or development in the rear portion of the site.”
The conditions and development standards under the special use permit include a 50-foot landscape buffer adjacent to single-family residential property in Oak Creek, a 20-foot landscape buffer adjacent to multi-family properties, no outdoor speakers and a minimum 300-foot rear building setback.
In addition, any lighting to the rear of the furthest setback building would be LED directional lighting and be reduced to 50% of the brightness used during business hours.
The proposed car dealership location is near a tract of property that earlier was slated for the construction of a new truck stop. Residents in the Oak Creek subdivision rose in objection to the project, and the applicant withdrew its rezoning and special use permit request.
According to Farrimond, Steele Auto Group, based in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, maintains 54 dealerships with 28 different brands.
The group owns five dealerships in Texas, including Steele Hyundai of New Braunfels.
