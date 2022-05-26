With a song in his heart, Seth Weatherly, owner of 5 Stones Artisan Brewery is bringing back an old tradition — the hymn sing.
On April 11, a Sunday evening, a crowd gathered at Five Stones Brewery off FM 1863 to sing old hymns from a songbook while enjoying artisan beer, food and coffee drinks. Led by the band for the Hymns and Hops event, they sang “How Great Thou Art,” “I Love to Tell the Story,” and “Down to the River to Pray.”
Hymns and Hops is a grassroots effort that was started in Greenville, S.C. as a way to go outside of the four walls of the church to bring the community together and celebrate the Gospel by singing.
“For hundreds of years, saints of old would often gather for drink, conversation and song,” Seth explained.
Hymns and Hops offers a new version of that tradition.
Seth connected with the two pastors who started Hymns and Hops in South Carolina and immediately knew he wanted to bring the event to Texas.
“It was a beautiful gathering of the community singing in authenticity,” he said. “It is singing in an uncommon place in an uncompartmentalized way.”
It started as an outreach to the community with about 20 people. Now, Hymns and Hops in Greenville includes up to 1,500 people gathering for the hymnal sing in the downtown area.
Seth brought the event to Texas three years ago. During COVID, he moved the event outdoors. Now, the band once again plays inside at the brewery.
Participants can sing music from the mezzanine or downstairs near the stage.
“We stick to the old hymns, but you might hear them sung in a different style sometimes,” Seth said, adding some hymns might be led in a more bluesy or jazzy style. “People we’ve known volunteer to come play in the band.”
Hymns and Hops takes place every other month, six times a year — in February, April, June, August, October and December.
He added that the Christmas Hymns and Hops always drew a large crowd and was a favorite.
A second location for Hymns and Hops takes place in Seguin at BS Brewing. Seth handles inquiries from those wishing to start Hymns and Hops at other locations in Texas.
As mentioned in the event hymnal, singing is one of the most repeated commands in all of Scripture.
It also carries many health benefits. The hymnal includes a quote from 20th century pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer, stating that singing “in times of care and sorrow, will keep a fountain of joy alive in you.”
Back to that Sunday evening on April 11, that fountain of joy revealed itself in an old familiar tune as the crowd began singing “This Little Light of Mine.”
The event is a chance for everyone to stand, sing and shine, Seth said.
“It is the perfect way to close out the weekend and get ready for the challenges in the week ahead,” said David Doss, who attended the April 11 event. “We love the fellowship that is shared there.”
The next Hymns and Hops takes place on June 12 at 5 Stones Artisan Brewery, 11335 FM 1863. Singing begins at 6 p.m. There is no admission charge. For information, visit facebook.com/5StonesBrewery/.
