Hunger education will be the topic of discussion during Thursday’s general meeting of the IDEA Forum.
The meeting will take place at the New Braunfels Food Bank, located at 1620 S. Seguin Ave., starting with light refreshments from 6-6:30 p.m. and followed by the meeting from 6:30-7:30 p.m., which will cover topics such as the multiple food resources available in New Braunfels, as well as volunteer opportunities for the whole family over the holiday season.
Representatives of the New Braunfels Food Bank, SOS Food Bank, Salvation Army, Steve’s Pantry and the Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation are slated to talk about their activities.
Alice Jewell, CEO of the McKenna Foundation, said the IDEA Forum looks to broaden the focus of diversity in New Braunfels to ensure that a wide variety of voices are heard or represented, especially in the area of basic needs.
“Accessibility to nutritious food for all is an essential element in every community,” Jewell said. “Fortunately, we have a number of local nonprofits who are active in this space in providing a range of options from food people can cook at home to prepared meals that can be enjoyed in the company of others. We invite the community to learn about these opportunities so they can take advantage of them, share the information with their neighbors, or become active volunteers and advocates for the expansion of these resources.”
Bishop Michael Franklin, a member of the IDEA Forum steering committee and president of the New Braunfels MLK Association, said hunger is an essential subject in a community that’s growing as fast as New Braunfels.
“We have to educate ourselves about hunger and poverty, not only within our community but within the nation and the state,” Franklin said. “When it comes to our families and our residents within our community, we know that people with lower incomes are less likely to be able to afford healthy food on a regular basis. They simply need help.”
Short for inclusion, diversity, equity and awareness, the IDEA Forum examines racial, economic and social inequities in New Braunfels while promoting dialogue and cooperation among residents and developing solutions for a lasting understanding of all groups within the community.
For additional information on the IDEA Forum and future events, visit www.nbideaforum
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.