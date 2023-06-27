The Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area (HSNBA) is waiving adoption fees for all adoptable pets this Friday and Saturday, June 30-July 1, as part of the Best Friends National Adoption Weekend.
The humane society, located at 3353 Morningside Dr., will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the event — an additional two hours both days to give potential adoptees extra time to visit the shelter. Animals available for adoption during the event must be spayed or neutered and fully vaccinated.
Last year, shelter employees saved 90% of animals in their care and are excited to continue expanding their lifesaving capabilities, according to a June 26 press release. These efforts would not be possible without the support of the community and national partners such as the Best Friends Animal Society, which has a mission to “end the killing in America’s animal shelters through building community programs and partnerships” across the nation.
“The Best Friends National Adoption Weekend couldn’t have come at a better time for us as we currently have 586 animals in care,” said HSNBA Development Director Zac Turley. “With so many animals in care, the opportunity for adopters to find the right pet for their home has never been better. Come visit the pets at HSNBA this weekend for waived-fee adoptions and let our knowledgeable staff match you up with the perfect cat or dog.”
Those interested in adopting can view animals awaiting homes at www.hsnba.org/adopt/. Applying online ahead of the visit will also help adoptees save time at the shelter.
