The holidays can be a lonely time of year for many, especially for the furry, four-legged animals in shelters without a home.
That’s why the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area (HSNBA) is determined to clear its overpopulated shelter and place animals in forever homes before Christmas with a holiday adoption event.
This weekend HSNBA will have nearly 150 dogs and nearly 200 cats up for adoption.
With Christmas around the corner, HSNBA is hoping to attract those who’ve been considering getting a pet for a while to come out and make a connection with an animal.
“It’s important to let that bond happen naturally, and it can only happen if the adopter is here to meet the right animal,” HSNBA Executive Director Sarah Hammond said. “We’re all about … encouraging somebody to come pick out an animal that matches their lifestyle, and let us help them (do that).”
By extending its hours and opening Sunday along with waiving adoption fees, the shelter is hoping to move at least 16 to 20 dogs during the event to prevent further euthanasias.
“Is this a great place for your pet to be for the holidays? Absolutely not. But they are safe, they are dry, they are warm, they are fed and watered — at least they’re safe for a few days,” Hammond said. “The way things have been going is that every dog is not guaranteed a way out of the shelter anymore.”
Earlier this year, dogs began coming in daily, and with nowhere to put them HSNBA was forced to make the difficult choice to put the dogs with the least potential for adoption to sleep.
In November the no-kill animal shelter — a shelter that is 90% no-kill — cut adoption fees to $25 to spare more euthanasias, but it didn’t make a dent in the shelter’s population.
While the need for drastic measures has ebbed and flowed, HSNBA is still finding it difficult to keep up with the number of dogs passing through its doors every day.
“These are clearly dogs who have had owners, just for whatever reason that bond has been broken, and here they sit,” Hammond said. “We used to say that every dog had a chance here, and because of the volume of dogs that we’re dealing with that sadly is no longer the case.”
With more dogs coming than leaving, HSNBA recently resorted to putting a few dogs with less severe health issues, such as limps and skin allergies, up for euthanasia.
“I’m about to hit my eight year anniversary in January, and this is the first time that we’ve had to euthanize dogs with these minor problems,” Hammond said. “They just keep coming and they’re not leaving — they’re not getting adopted, they’re not getting reclaimed and they’re not getting pulled by rescue groups.”
Every attempt to incentivize adopters has failed, and each deduction puts a strain on the shelter’s operating budget.
With 20% of funding stemming from adoption fees, the organization will take a financial hit with the adoption event, but if they succeed, it will help with the cost of caring for the remaining animals in the shelter.
HSNBA is hoping this event will help clear the shelter before New Year when it sees a spike in animals.
The culprit — fireworks.
Every year fireworks provide a catalyst for additional stress on a dog and sometimes they escape.
Tending to the needs of a pet during the holidays is important to ensure their physical and emotional safety.
With another cold front moving in, HSNBA is also warning pet owners to be mindful of colder weather by making sure animals are warm, and have plenty of food and water when outside.
If temperatures drop lower, Hammond suggests bringing them inside.
“If it’s too cold for you to sit out there, it’s probably too cold for them to sit out there,” Hammond said.
The Make More Merry Adoption Event starts Saturday at HSNBA located at 3353 Morningside Drive in New Braunfels from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the same hours Sunday.
Those interested in adopting a dog can fill out an application for pre-approval online at https://us10b.sheltermanager.com/service?account=hs0701&method=online_form_html&formid=29&fbclid=IwAR0vdSV_m0MWE3tJvG-tzTxcV5CTViFJEQghs70oLTzG_efyb39HE3NrKIo or a cat at https://us10b.sheltermanager.com/service?account=hs0701&method=online_form_html&formid=32&fbclid=IwAR3N1AmLqEfennWTWkO-zNJb0dKtGHi36Z3pr8zaVL5x915zdeKR2kPR_qM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.