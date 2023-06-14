The Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area is celebrating this month after receiving a $75,000 grant from Petco Love.
Funds from the national nonprofit come at a much-needed time for the local shelter, said development director Zac Turley.
“It’s going to help us do the work we’ve always done, even though we have such a huge influx of animals coming in right now,” Turley said. “Right now we just have so many animals in care. It seems like we’re always overwhelmed, especially with dogs — we’re seeing more than we ever have.”
The humane society is currently caring for a total of 437 cats and 140 dogs.
The number of animals in the shelter is up by about 100 compared to this same time last year.
Turley said that inflation and high costs of living may be contributing to the issue.
People may be unable to care for their animals or hesitant to adopt a new dog or cat.
The Petco Love grant will help the humane society with the money and materials needed to care for a full shelter.
Staff are constantly cleaning kennels and ensuring that each cat or dog has adequate food, water and bedding.
“We like to get them out of their kennel and get enrichment, outside time and time with other dogs,” Turley said. “That’s where our volunteers come in. We have their basic needs cared for, but our volunteers who come in and help walk the animals are amazing.”
The funds will also go toward the shelter’s program to trap, spay and neuter and vaccinate feral cats.
Grant money helped the humane society waive adoption fees last weekend.
The facility adopted out 20 animals.
Most of the shelter’s cats are in foster care, a great option to help the humane society deal with overcrowding.
“We really need more fosters,” Turley said. “We provide vet care, food and vaccinations, and they provide love and a good space for them to thrive. It’s a great way to help that isn’t super expensive.”
For animal lovers who want to make an official adoption, the humane society has staff who can match up a local to the perfect dog or cat for their home and lifestyle.
“We just need people to come in and meet them,” Turley said.
