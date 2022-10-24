The New Braunfels Police Department arrested a 58-year-old Spring Branch man Friday, Oct. 21 and is charging him with human trafficking — a first degree felony, police said.
At the time of his arrest, the suspect, who was identified as Marc Stephen Jamison, was under the impression he was meeting an underage female victim whom he met on social media.
Jamison is suspected of transporting the victim to an undisclosed location and exchanging payment for a sexual relationship since May of this year, said David Ferguson, city of New Braunfels communications manager.
Detectives believe there are multiple underage victims involved, and while the case is still undergoing further investigation, the suspect could face additional charges, NBPD officials said.
NBPD is withholding details regarding the case, such as the nature of the crime, relationship between the suspect and victim, and circumstances behind the alleged crimes, to preserve the investigation and validity of victims who may come forward.
After his arrest, Jamison was taken to the Comal County Jail and his bond was set at $100,000.
Jamison made bond and was released, and was instructed to hand over his passport and other documents.
The New Braunfels Police Department Criminal Investigations Division will continue to look into the case and hope more victims come forward.
Those who believe they are victims or know someone who has been a victim of the suspect can call New Braunfels Police Detective Richard Groff at 830-221-4167.
