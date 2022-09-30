Editor’s note: This is the first part of a three-part series from the League Of Women Voters-Comal Area prior to the upcoming elections this November.
As the registration deadline of Oct. 11 approaches, it’s time to make sure you are registered to vote. The easiest way is to go to the website votetexas.gov and click on Am I Registered?
If you prefer to talk to someone, call the Elections Office in Comal County at 830-221-1352 and in Guadalupe County at 830-303-6363.
If you’re not sure how to register, go to www.lwvcomal.org/voter_registration to get the details, which are summarized below:
Voter registration applications are available at public libraries, most post offices, high schools, DPS offices, and the Comal County Elections Office at 396 N. Seguin Avenue, New Braunfels, TX, 78130 — or in Guadalupe County at its Elections Office at 215 S. Milam, Seguin, Texas, 78155. You can also fill out a voter registration application online at www.votetexas.gov. You must print, sign and mail the application to your County Elections Office.
If you are registered but need to change your name or address, you can do that online at https://txapps.texas.gov/tolapp/sos/SOSACManager — or complete a voter registration form, mark “New Address” or “Change of Name” and send it to your County Elections Office.
What to do if your account is in suspense
A registered voter is placed on the suspense list when his or her registration certificate, a jury summons, or any mailing sent to the voter is returned as non-deliverable or the voter registrar receives information that the voter no longer resides at the address on the voter’s record.
At that time, the registrar sends a notice of address confirmation. If the voter returns the notice of address confirmation and contacts his county voter registrar before Oct. 11, 2022, he or she may be removed from the suspense list.
A voter on the suspense list who does not vote in two consecutive general elections will be purged from the voter list. This means that if you are on the suspense list and did not vote in the November 2020 general election and fail to vote in the November 2022 general election, your voter registration will be canceled.
Voters on the suspense list can still vote in an election. The voter must complete a statement of residence when voting in person or by mail. If the voter has moved to a new county, he or she must complete a limited ballot application during early voting at the main early voting polling place.
Early voting takes place between Oct. 24 and Nov. 4. Elections Day is Nov. 8.
The last day to apply for ballot by mail is Oct. 28. For how to vote by mail go to www.lwvcomal.org/how_vote.
How are voter registrations processed?
In light of the new 2021 state requirements as well as widespread misinformation about the process, you may wonder what happens to your voter registration after it leaves your hands. How and where is it processed?
The League of Women Voters of Texas is conducting a statewide survey to find the answers to those questions, with the help of local Leagues. To that end several members of the League of Women Voters-Comal Area (LWV-CA) recently met with registration officials Cynthia Jaqua, elections coordinator, and Donna Dandridge, voter registrar, at the Comal County Elections Office in New Braunfels.
Registrar Dandridge informed us that as of Sept. 14, the Comal County Elections Office receives an average of 150 voter applications a day. She expects that number to increase as the Oct.11 deadline draws near. About 75 of those applications are forwarded to her by the Texas Secretary of State, after voters mistakenly sent their applications there.
In the past few weeks, she has rejected five applications and placed them in suspense. Election officials are required by state law to determine whether the voter’s name on the identification they provided matches the name on the list of registered voters. If it doesn’t, Dandridge will try to contact the person to get the correct information. If they do not respond, they are put in suspense.
About 10%, or 12,000, of the 128,897 registered voters in Comal County are in suspense. Dandridge estimates that about half of these will eventually be purged from the voting list.
When registered voters die, the Social Security Administration notifies the Texas Secretary of State, which automatically cancels the decedent’s voter registration. Registrar Dandridge then receives a list of the decedents who have been purged from voting rolls. She checks each name on the list for accuracy. For example, the notice may contain only a middle initial instead of the full middle name of the decedent, or the name may be similar to that of another registered voter. In these cases, Dandridge does a bit of research to confirm the identity of the decedent in order to make sure that no valid registered voter is purged.
The League of Women Voters is a 501(c)3, nonpartisan political organization that encourages the informed and active participation in government and influences public policy through education and advocacy. LWV never supports or opposes candidates for office, or political parties. For more information, to join or to donate, go to lwvcomal.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.