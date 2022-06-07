A 55-year-old Houston area man trying to swim back to shore became Canyon Lake’s second drowning in two days Monday evening, authorities said.
Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Canyon Lake Fire and EMS units were called to the 21000 block of North Cranes Mill Road just after 6 p.m. Monday. There, they saw CPR being performed on the man, who was pulled ashore near Boat Ramp 23.
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said Jeffrey Paul Landry, 55, from Cypress, Texas, was taken by CLFEMS to Resolute Hospital in New Braunfels, where he was pronounced dead by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Mike Rust.
Smith said the man was part of a number of people who were taking turns riding on the boat, which couldn’t hold the entire crowd. Others remained near Boat Ramp 23.
“Approximately 15 minutes prior to the 9-1-1 call, Jeff had jumped off the boat, saying he was going to swim back to the shore,” Smith said of what witnesses told deputies. “The boat driver offered him a life vest, which he refused because he was an avid swimmer.”
Smith said Landry was 40 yards away from shore before he began crying for help. The boat turned around from Boat Ramp 23; a woman who was not part of the group also went to help.
“She waded to chest-deep water and pulled him to shore,” Canyon Lake FEMS Chief Robert Mikel said. “She reported that he was still conscious and asking for help when she reached him but had become unconscious by the time they reached the shoreline.”
The woman had already begun CPR when CLFEMS personnel took over.
“We treated him on scene for 33 minutes before transporting him to Resolute Hospital,” Mikel said, adding “the details are not clear and it is possible he suffered a medical event while swimming back to shore.”
CCSO on Monday identified Sunday’s drowning victim as 50-year-old Deryl Jermaine Reynolds, 50, of San Antonio, who was found facedown in the water and wearing a lifejacket just off shore from Boat Ramp 7 around 4:30 p.m.
It was among three weekend incidents — the others hospitalized a 29-year-old female from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Saturday, and a 29-year-old man from San Antonio on Sunday — also being investigated by the CCSO.
Deputies stayed on the scene until 10 p.m. and filed an initial report Tuesday morning.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, charged with filing water incident reports on the four incidents, was also on the scene Monday but did not immediately return calls and emails requesting information on Monday and Tuesday.
If Tuesday’s death is confirmed as an accidental drowning it would be the third on area waterways this season. New Braunfels Police Department has not released his name of a 28-year-old man from Mexico, who died on the Guadalupe River on May 17, pending notification of next-of-kin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.