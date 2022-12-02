Nearly 20 people were displaced from their apartments and two New Braunfels firefighters were injured in a house fire on Thursday afternoon in the 2200 block of West San Antonio Street.
The blaze near Concepcion Ave. started a little before 4 p.m., according to New Braunfels Fire Department spokesperson David Ferguson.
“Crews made entry and began putting water on the fire and did ventilation of the building,” Ferguson said.
The fire started in the attic space of an older home that had been converted into five separate apartment units.
The building is uninhabitable because of the fire damage, and 18 residents were displaced from their apartments.
Ferguson estimated that the total damage cost to the property and items inside is $300,000.
“There’s heavy fire damage in the attic space and the upstairs area, and water damage on the first floor,” he said.
The Red Cross was notified and is helping provide necessities and temporary housing to the residents.
One resident suffered smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene.
A New Braunfels firefighter had a “minor thermal burn injury,” according to Ferguson, and was treated at the scene.
Another firefighter was injured in a fall on an outside stairwell.
The investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fire.
“It is not suspicious in nature and is believed to be accidental,” Ferguson said.
