Not everyone gets the honor of saying they live in “The City of a Prince” — and over the years, it’s been harder for prospective homeowners to do so.
According to the 2022 economic benchmarks for New Braunfels, the population has grown 66% since 2012 compared to the state’s overall 17% increase in population growth.
Along with a rise in population, the average home valuation over the decade has nearly doubled, with a recent average price of $380,000.
Four Rivers Association of Realtors President Stephanie Ryan said many factors contribute to individuals struggling to find housing in town.
Since 2020, there’s been a 35% to 40% increase in prices, along with the added pressure of rising interest rates.
According to data from Texas REALTORS, existing and new construction has a median price of $369,950, while solely new construction has a median price of $398,215.
“The continued sweet spot in New Braunfels is between $300,000 and $400,000,” Ryan said. “In May, 36% of the houses sold are in that price range … that’s both new construction and existing homes. If you look at new construction only, 47% of those houses are between $300,000 and $399,000.”
Although Ryan mentioned that the median price range for existing and new construction had decreased by 3.6% compared to last May, she attributes the change to sellers listing too high and then lowering the price to appeal to buyers.
In fact, she connects the price increase over the past years to a lack of inventory.
A balanced market is said to have four to six months of inventory, and over a year ago, there was less than a month’s worth of inventory. Currently, there is 4.3 months’ worth of inventory.
“So the pressure was really on buyers to make a great offer to actually get the house,” Ryan said. “Now it’s more negotiation happening.”
When comparing renting to buying a home, Ryan understands that many may be unable to afford all the upfront costs that come with buying a home, such as closing costs.
However, she argues that the monthly payments can be cheaper than renting, which might set a renter back $1,800 per month, and, more importantly, buying a home helps to build personal wealth.
According to Jon Leckie, a researcher at Rent.com, New Braunfels is a part of the San Antonio Metro Area, which is one of the cheapest metro areas to rent from.
“On the monthly change, it’s up a little bit — about 10% … and it’s essentially flat on a yearly basis,” Leckie said. “Rents kind of peaked in June of 2022; they’re down a little over 3% since then … I do think it’s actually interesting because there was another peak in June of 2019… rents are down over 7-1/2% since June of 2019.”
When considering the cost of buying or renting a home, income plays a vital role in deciding what is and what is not affordable.
Jeff Jewell, director of economic and community development, said affordable housing consists of households spending less than 30% of their income.
As the city has noticed the affordable housing issue, economic strategies have been in the works to combat the problem, which has been prevalent throughout the country.
One strategy can be seen through the workforce housing effort.
“When we talk about our workforce housing effort, we’re really talking about creating housing stock, both for sale and for rent, that is achievable and attainable to moderate to middle-income workers, and that’s also close to the jobs,” Jewell said.
In 2019, the city created a workforce housing advisory committee to learn how this national problem manifested locally and then developed strategies to address the issue.
In December of last year, the committee presented an implementation plan to the city council. Some recommendations included a housing trust fund and reviewing what nonfinancial or regulatory changes the city can make that will allow housing developments to be created more easily.
“We’re planning some meetings for the city council and various stakeholders around the establishment of the housing trust fund, kind of what that means and having a conversation around what the priorities of the housing trust fund should be, and also about how it’s going to be funded,” Jewell said.
According to Jewell, the committee will hopefully discuss plans with the city council again later this summer.
