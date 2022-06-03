New Braunfels area residents have already seen toasty temperatures in May and the first few days of June, but forecasters expect the mercury to rise into the triple-digits over the weekend.
According to the National Weather Service forecast, dry conditions and increasingly hot temperatures are expected over the weekend and early next week.
Record high temperatures could be challenged and broken across the region next Monday and Tuesday. Meteorologists expect the heat to continue into Wednesday.
After high temperatures in the upper 90s on Saturday, forecasters anticipate the high to reach above 100 degrees in New Braunfels on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, under sunny and mostly sunny skies. The nighttime cooldowns early next week will be limited to the low to mid-70s each evening under partly cloudy conditions.
Jason Runyen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in New Braunfels, said two conditions will drive the upcoming sweltering heat.
“The first is the upper-level ridge is going to be centered over Texas, and typically this time of the year when we have a ridge over Texas, it results in higher than normal temperatures,” Runyen said. “The second reason is the lack of rainfall. The soil moisture is below normal right now, and we have dry soils that allow the atmosphere to warm up quicker than it normally would.”
New Braunfels National Airport has only received 5.38 inches of precipitation this year, nearly 8 inches below average.
Nearly 80% of Texas is experiencing at least moderate drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor.
In addition, 18% of the state is currently in the midst of an exceptional drought, which is the highest drought category possible.
According to the Drought Monitor, Comal and Guadalupe counties are experiencing severe drought conditions.
Other portions of the larger region will also experience at least a slight uptick in heat.
Cities like Abilene, San Antonio and Austin typically record high temperatures around 90 degrees in early June but are all forecast to climb above 100 degrees Sunday through Tuesday. Daily high-temperature records will be in jeopardy for three days in a row for both Austin and San Antonio.
For some cities in southern Texas, temperatures will soar even higher.
Del Rio and Eagle Pass may see high temperatures of around 106 to 107 degrees on Sunday and Monday.
This upcoming heat is just the next in a series of very hot days experienced by portions of the south-central part of the country since the beginning of May.
Nearly every climate station in Texas recorded an abnormally warm May. The average temperature for many cities climbed somewhere between 2 and 4 degrees above normal for the entire month.
As heat builds across south-central Texas early next week, risks for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heatstroke also increase.
Those spending prolonged periods outdoors should plan to stay well hydrated and take plenty of indoor cooling breaks Monday and Tuesday afternoons.
During extremely hot and humid weather, the body’s ability to cool itself is challenged. When the body heats too rapidly to cool itself properly, or when too much fluid or salt is lost through dehydration or sweating, body temperature rises, and you or someone you care about may experience a heat-related illness.
It is essential to know the symptoms of excessive heat exposure and the appropriate responses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides a list of warning signs and symptoms of heat illness and recommended first aid steps.
Heat cramps may be the first sign of heat-related illness and lead to heat exhaustion or stroke.
• Symptoms: Painful muscle cramps and spasms, usually in the legs and abdomen and heavy sweating.
• First Aid: Apply firm pressure on cramping muscles or gently massage to relieve spasms. Give sips of water unless the person complains of nausea, then stop giving water.
Seek immediate medical attention if cramps last longer than one hour.
Heat exhaustion
• Symptoms: Heavy sweating, weakness or tiredness, cool, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache, fainting,
• First Aid: Move the person to a cooler environment, preferably a well-air-conditioned room. Loosen clothing. Apply cool, wet cloths or have the person sit in a cool bath. Offer sips of water.
Seek immediate medical attention if the person vomits, symptoms worsen or last longer than one hour.
Heat Stroke
• Symptoms: Throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temperature above 103 degrees, hot, red, dry or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting, loss of consciousness.
• First Aid: Call 911 or get the victim to a hospital immediately. Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency. Delay can be fatal. Move the victim to a cooler, preferably air-conditioned, environment. Reduce body temperature with cool cloths or bath. Use a fan if heat index temperatures are below the high 90s. A fan can make you hotter at higher temperatures. Do not give fluids.
For more information on all of these heat-related illnesses, visit www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/warning.html.
AccuWeather also contributed to this story.
