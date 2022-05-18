State and local officials are urging boaters and other water recreation enthusiasts to watch out for unseen hazards below lake surfaces, which because of the drought, could now be closer than they’ve been before.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fort Worth District recently reminded of underwater hazards, mostly trees; branches and rocks are emerging in lakes throughout the state where water levels have declined — though it’s yet to threaten boat ramps on Canyon Lake.
Clay Church, Corps Fort Worth District public information officer, said decisions to close ramps involve many variables, with public safety being the driving factor.
“Lake levels, conditions of the ramp and other factors can impact the decision to close a ramp,” he said. “USACE cautions boaters to be aware of the varying lake levels and reminds them to keep an eye out for newly emerged obstacles such as sand bars and tree stumps.”
The Corps owns 23 boat ramps at Canyon Lake but only operates four of them. Comal County leases nine of the ramps, Joint Base San Antonio runs four, the Water Oriented Recreation District of Comal County (WORD) operates three, and private entities and non-profits oversee the others.
Canyon Lake, with normal conservation pool at 909.00 feet above mean sea
level (msl), is among dozens managed or operated by the Corps statewide.
On Wednesday the lake level was at 907.13 msl, with all ramps, except for those under maintenance, open to the public.
The Corps monitors water levels at all ramps daily, though many will remain open until the lake reaches levels far under conservation pool — ranging from a low of 878 msl to a high of 905.15 msl, said Javier E. Pérez Ortiz, Canyon Lake manager.
Comal County leases nine of the ramps, none of which has closed due to maintenance or low water, County Engineer Tom Hornseth said.
“Our main website, CCEO.org, contains all the data on water levels and other data; we have predetermined levels that determines which ones remain open or closed,” he said. “None of our ramps is closed at this time; the first would close when the level drops to 903.87 msl (at that specific site).
“As water levels draw down, new hazards emerge in the water,” the Corps said in an April 28 statement. “Boating and other recreation activities on or near the shoreline should include a renewed sense of awareness to emerging danger. Man-made and natural hazards that were far below the surface of the water are now out of or near the surface.”
The Corps cited an example of a natural hazard at Lawson’s Point on Belton Lake, about an hour’s drive north of Austin. A sandbar previously passable 5 feet under the water, is now close to the lake surface but remains an unseen obstacle for approaching vessels.
“Summer is almost here and that means millions of Americans will be planning visits to our nation’s lakes and rivers,” the Corps said. “As the steward of many of these public waters, the USACE reminds visitors to be aware of the importance of practicing safe, sensible and thoughtful activities in and around the water.”
Tragically, several people lose their lives while visiting USACE lands and waters every year. “The majority of the tragedies are water-related,” it said. “The public’s help is needed to reduce the number of fatalities at the more than 2,800 USACE-managed recreation areas nationwide.
In visits with lake enthusiasts, the Corps urges the importance of water safety year-round but especially during the summer recreation season, the time when most public recreation fatalities occur.
For more on the county ramps, visit the county engineer’s website at cceo.co.comal.tx.us.
Current USACE Fort Worth District lake levels may be reviewed at https://www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/cgi-bin/rcshtml.pl?page=Reports&report=fish or by visiting a specific lake’s home page at https://www.swf.usace.army.mil/About/Lakes-and-Recreation-Information/.
