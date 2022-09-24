Harness racing was the highlight of the Comal County Fair in the 1920s, but the races of November 1-3, 1930 were the last run here. E. Simon’s gig was trailing Humphrey when this photo was taken, but his horse prevailed and won the race. Other drivers competing were J. Ware, A. Mittendorf, and W. Sippel. These horses were pacers, their legs moving alternately right and left in lateral pairs, a difficult gait.