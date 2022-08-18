New Braunfels locals will soon be able to stamp a passport without having to purchase a plane ticket because Hope Hospice is about to launch their Hops for Hope Passport.
The program's tagline is Pints for a Purpose and is designed to support local businesses, give back to the community and raise funds for the nonprofit organization.
“It’s really just more of a way to thank the community for supporting us for almost 40 years,” said Clarisa DeSanto, public relations and events manager for Hope Hospice. “How do you thank people who have not only supported you by giving you items for auctions, or monetary donations, but just for recommendations and thinking of us.”
Over 40 local businesses specializing in beverages, food, activities and retail are participating in the passport program, which runs through July 2023.
Presenting the passport, which also serves as a guidebook for New Braunfels area hotspots, at participating locations grants the passport holder exclusive discounts, offers and freebies.
“The main goal is to get a thank you out to the community in a way of sending patrons back to their establishment, and we’ve got some really incredible partners in (the passport),” DeSanto said.
Freiheit Country Store is offering 25% of your food purchase, The Local will hand out a free passport holder with purchase of $50 or more, passport holders will be able to score some free wings at Scores Sports Bar & Grill and snag a free koozie with a beer or wine purchase at Gruene Hall.
Each stamp earned unlocks more prizes, and filling out the entire passport places the local adventurer in a drawing to win the grand prize.
In addition, the nonprofit celebrating nearly 40 years of service to the community will host pop-up parties throughout the year where participants can trade in their stamps for additional prizes.
Passports are $25 a piece and funds will go to Hope Hospice in helping with services for families who have lost loved ones, such as grief counseling, or aiding those in need of medical services.
Hope Hospice is kicking off the launch of the passport with a celebration at The Gruene Light Bar at Rockin’ R River Rides on Friday, Aug. 19 starting at 5 p.m., and will run until 9 p.m.
The family-friendly event will have music from Zack Walther Band, drink specials and yard games such as cornhole and beer pong. While taking part in the door prizes, giveaways and raffles, attendees can also enjoy food from food truck Un Poco De Todo.
Passports will be available for purchase during the event and attendees will get the chance to knock out their first stamp, and will be entered to win prizes.
Following the launch event, passports can be purchased online or picked up at the Hope Hospice office at 611 N. Walnut Ave in New Braunfels. For more information about the passport or to keep track of pop-up parties follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram.
