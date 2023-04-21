Behind the whitewashed facade of Gruene Hall and the now-iconic logo stands a stage that has hosted decades of music legends.
Neon signs cast a warm glow over the long wooden tables, etched with names of music lovers from all over the world.
The famed dancehall will be in the national spotlight this year, as the venue has been nominated for Club of the Year at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards.
Gruene Hall, at about 6,000 square feet, has the smallest capacity out of all the nominated venues for Club the Year.
Other nominees this year include Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth, Coyote Joe’s in Charlotte, North Carolina, Grizzly Rose in Denver, Colorado, and Joe’s on Weed Street, in Chicago.
This nomination shows that even though Gruene Hall is a smaller venue, it can hold its own against the larger clubs.
Many new acts don’t feel like they have truly made it in the music business until they have played a show at Gruene Hall.
The folks at Gruene Hall are obviously pleased with the nomination.
Co-owner Mary Jane Nalley had this to say:
“It’s such an exciting honor,” she said. “We’ve been extremely fortunate to have so many cool things happen at the hall, and being nominated for an ACMA is another example of one of those unexpected things we get to be a part of. It’s our first time being nominated, which is kind of crazy and super thrilling.”
Gruene Hall was built in 1878, but the thriving music scene that New Braunfels enjoys today can be traced back to an event that took place almost five decades ago.
It 1974, a young Pat Molak had the idea to buy a dancehall. (I had the pleasure of interviewing Pat a few years ago for a story I was writing for New Braunfels Monthly.)
After college, Molak had various jobs, but always wanted to own a dancehall.
“I was 27 years old, and I knew how to open a beer, but not how to run a dancehall,” he said. “I loved the music scene that was happening in Austin, so my idea was to buy a dancehall and get the musicians to play there.”
Molak didn’t know about the Gruene area until his friend Bill Gallagher told him about it.
“I had heard that Cibolo Creek Country Club was for sale and I put in an offer to buy it, but they didn’t accept my offer,” Molak said. “In hindsight, I’m glad they didn’t.”
Marcia Ball was one of the first bands to perform at the hall back when she was fronting the band Frieda & the Firedogs.
Asleep at the Wheel also played the hall that year, and Ernest Tubb was the first Nashville-based artist to play at Gruene Hall.
After owning the famous hall for 49 years, you can bet Pat has some amazing stories, and he shared a few.
One of the best was the day back in 1975 when Willie Nelson and Jerry Jeff Walker dropped by to hang out and drink beer.
Molak had just returned from the bank, when he walked in the dancehall and saw the outlaw country icons cracking open a cold one.
“Their entourage included writer Bud Shrake, Jerry Jeff’s wife Susan and the Sheriff of Hays County,” Molak said. “Willie and I talked for several hours, and he had some ideas about possibly playing some shows at the hall and maybe opening a recording studio nearby … It was pure luck or fate or whatever you want to call it, but I realize just how lucky we are that all of these pieces fell into place to make Gruene Hall what it is today.”
They say a picture is worth a thousand words.
The pictures on the walls at Gruene Hall represent thousands of concerts.
Have you ever wondered who started putting the pictures on those walls? That person is general manager Nanette Sullivan.
She was one of the first employees hired by Pat Molak after he bought the hall.
Like Pat and Mary Jane, Sullivan was there at the start and has witnessed four decades of music history.
Gruene Hall was the only Texas venue that Garth Brooks played on his famous Dive Bar Tour a few years ago.
George Strait, who got his start playing here when he first joined the Ace in the Hole Band, used Gruene Hall to release his second multi CD box set, “Strait From The Box Volume 2.” ZZ Top filmed their Netflix documentary inside the historic dancehall.
Texas artists like Jerry Jeff Walker, Robert Earl Keen, Gary P. Nunn, Pat Green, Cory Morrow and Asleep at the Wheel were regular performers over the years.
But the thing that set the hall apart from other venues was acts like Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Bo Diddley, George Thorogood, Greg Allman, Keb Mo and Buddy Guy, just to name a few.
Gruene Hall always books a wide variety of music, from the blues to country, pop, rock and everything in between. The hall’s management has never been afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to the music they choose — just one more reason New Braunfels has earned recognition as a major music city in America.
The Academy of Country Music Awards show will be on May 11 at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.
Country superstars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host this year’s award show. The event will be shown live on Amazon Prime TV.
In addition to Club of the Year, the academy will award titles for Entertainer of the Year, Male and Female Artist, Duo of the Year and Album of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.