Homes For Our Troops’ mission is to build and donate homes customized for severely injured post-9/11 veterans.
On Friday, HFOT donated three homes to veterans around Comal County and celebrated each key presentation event.
At 1 p.m. on June 9, a ceremony was held for Army Sergeant Juan Arredondo. Arredondo was seriously injured in 2005 when he and his company drove over an IED, an improvised explosive device, in Ar Ramadi, Iraq.
The blast caused injuries to his legs and arms, such as shrapnel damage and a severed hand.
Because of this incident, Arredondo went through a year in rehabilitation to learn to use his prosthetic arm and to relearn to do everyday activities.
His current home does not allow him to use his wheelchair, but his new one-story HFOT home will now allow him to ease the stress on his injured legs and utilize his wheelchair.
Some adaptations present in Arredondo’s new Spring Branch home include widened doorways, lowered countertops and pull-down shelving in the kitchen and a roll-in shower.
Earlier that day at 11 p.m., Army Staff Sergeant Brian Boone received his own Canyon Lake HFOT home.
During his first combat deployment in 2011, a vehicle carrying Boone hit an IED in Regional Command East, Afghanistan.
This caused damage to Boone’s left leg that was so severe that it had to be amputated.
Although Boone loves to spend time with his family, it can be discouraging to rely on his family to get around their nonwheelchair-accessible home.
However, his new home has more than 40 adaptations to guard against safety and mobility issues.
The first home donation of the day occurred at 9 a.m. in New Braunfels.
The home donated by HFOT was given to Army National Guard Sergeant Alejandro Seguritan and his family.
“I don’t know if I’m strong or if I’m numb right now, but if God decides to not give me any more days to repent for my sins, I will die today a very happy man,” Seguritan said to ceremony attendees after friends and organization members celebrated his sacrifice and new beginnings.
In 2009, Seguritan sustained burns on his throat, neck, fingers and chest after an IED detonated during a route escort mission in Iraq.
He was then treated at Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC) when he returned to the U.S.
Although Seguritan does not currently use a wheelchair, he will need to in the future; his right leg has a tendency to collapse often due to complications, which can pose a risk of further injuries.
Seguritan originally heard about HFOT through other home recipients he was in contact with.
He and his wife applied to the program, as they believed it would be beneficial to their family.
In 2019, the couple was flown out to Boston, along with other veterans, under the guise that they would be attending a banquet to learn more about HFOT.
However, the true motive was soon revealed: they were accepted into the program and would receive a new home.
Although COVID-19 prolonged their journey, the Seguritan family was amazed to finally see their finished home — a much-needed upgrade from their prior residence.
“Our biggest struggle is typically after surgeries while I’m recovering — it was a two-story and it’s a steep staircase,” Seguritan said. “With me being as heavy as I am, and my wife having to constantly take me in and out of the tub, or the standard shower, it’s quite small, and for this being a rolling shower, to me, that’s what helps a lot.”
Along with the home being more accessible, the furnished domicile was also stocked with all of the family’s favorite groceries.
“I’m just very grateful,” Seguritan said. “No amount of thank you is enough for how many hands I’ve seen and bodies that have been on this property to help build this home and get it to where it’s at today. And I just want to say, from the Seguritan family, we truly appreciate y’all. Thank you for everything you’ve given to us.”
