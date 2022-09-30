Members of New Braunfels’ bravest have a new home on the west side of town after city staffers, firefighters, elected officials and stakeholders gathered on Friday to participate in a hose uncoupling ceremony to open Fire Station No. 2.
Voters approved the construction of the station located on South Water Lane as part of the 2019 bond program at a cost of around $7.3 million.
“(Friday’s) ceremony marks an end and a beginning — the end of construction, but also the beginning of this station going into service and this station becoming a home,” City Manager Robert Camareno said. “(It’s) a home to the firefighters that come here every day to serve you.”
The 16,300-square-foot station, which will house an engine, medical unit, hazmat unit and a battalion chief, serves as a replacement for the aging and outgrown facility on Loop 337 built in 1975.
“It’s just amazing how beautiful this place is,” said Pastor Ray Still of Oakwood Church, who has served as a chair for the 2013, 2019 and 2023 bond advisory committees. “I think this is going to be an incredible gift to our community. It’s something that we can be proud of when you drive by the (new) police station, then come over here — it’s just really something to New Braunfels that we really ought to be proud of as a city, and we’re very grateful for it.”
For Fire Chief Ruy Lozano, the station marks the second facility opened since he was appointed to the post in March.
“Opening a fire station is one of the most exciting events in a fire chief’s career,” Lozano said. “It signifies growth, progress and possibilities. As fire chief, I recognize the talent in this organization. My officers are industry leaders who lead with a growth mindset. My firefighters are dedicated professionals who live up to their full measure of devotion. Providing an environment such as this to ensure a healthy space for their recovery and training and their mental health sustainability is crucial.”
Lozano added that the station serves “as an example of city leadership’s vision for the future.”
Lozano said that as a community fire station, the public is invited to visit the station, talk with firefighters and tour the equipment.
The opening also included the presentation of a certificate marking the occasion from Robert J. Moncada from Sen. John Cornyn’s office and a state flag that had flown over the Capitol in Austin from Sonya Chapa-Weber of state Sen. Donna Campbell’s office and concluded with a hose uncoupling ceremony.
The two-story facility sleeps up to 13 firefighters and contains four bays. The station also features secure parking, public space, gym/workout space, commercial kitchen, EMS storage, bunker gear storage, day room and dining room.
New Braunfels-based Seidel Construction served as the general contractor for the project. Brown Reynolds Watford Architects designed the two-story structure.
Other public safety facilities that were part of the 2019 bond program and recently opened include a new $36.3 million police headquarters and Veterans Memorial on West San Antonio Street and the $6.7 million Fire Station No. 3 on Hanz Drive.
City officials also recently broke ground on a new 15,000-square-foot fire station, located on Farm-to-Market Road 306 near the New Braunfels Utilities service building’s current site, to serve the city’s rapidly-growing east side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.