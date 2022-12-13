On Dec. 15, Home Instead hosted an event for their employees and volunteers to wrap up gifts that had been donated by the community.
This event is a part of Home Instead’s Be a Santa to a Senior program. The program collected gift donations until Dec. 6.
Jeremy Farber, owner of the Home Instead office serving New Braunfels, took over ownership a year and a half prior. This year’s Be a Santa to a Senior marks the second year Farber has overseen the program.
Farber said that, prior to his arrival, the New Braunfels franchise had been participating in the program for around 15 years.
“The Christmas before COVID they served 400 seniors in this area and because of COVID obviously it stopped and then we picked it up last year as first year owners the first year since COVID started,” Farber said.
Farber said the program has a committee that works together to make decisions on how the program will run.
“According to the committee, we needed to scale it down because of, you know, how large this has grown and then you throw in COVID at the same time, it just was too much but, I mean, we’ll have about close to 200 seniors that we’re serving this year,” Farber said.
Although the program scaled back in some areas, this year marked the first year the program has served seniors in Bulverde. Farber said that he hopes the program can later expand to other towns in the franchise territory, such as Seguin and San Marcos.
Whether serving seniors in New Braunfels, Bulverde or beyond, the program relies on the community to help seniors get the gifts they want.
The process starts by collaborating with organizations that have access to seniors and having them help the program by collecting first names, for anonymity, and having seniors fill out a checklist of things they may want.
After that, the lists are sent back to the program where the names and wish-list items will be written on ornaments. These ornaments are then hung on Christmas trees inside public buildings, such as the library, where people are able to pick them off.
When someone has collected the donated items from the ornament, they bring the items to the same location they got the ornament from. After that, the donations are brought to Home Instead where they will be wrapped and brought back to the previous donation location.
This year, these 200 gifts were inventoried, sorted and wrapped by around 10 people.
Marie Blount, a volunteer for the Be a Santa program, was friends and neighbors with the previous owners of Home Instead’s New Braunfels office who also ran the program. Her husband also helps out with the program by delivering the gifts. This is the fifth year she has volunteered for the program.
“I think it’s very important to a lot of the seniors,” Blount said. “They may not have family, they may not have friends, limited income and this may be their only Christmas.”
Like Marie, Karen Sayles knew the previous owners of the franchise and was asked to help volunteer.
Both Blount and Sayles acknowledged that, although the work can be tough, they enjoy helping out. Moreover, they understood the impact it has on the seniors.
“I’ve seen them receive their gifts or packages and they’re overwhelmed; they cry,” Sayles said. “So this is something they do look forward to, which is why we really try to get them what they need, what they want, what they asked for.”
